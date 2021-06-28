Creative Ice Cream Ideas That'll Make You Feel Like A Kid Again
We're bringing back classic treats from our youth like strawberry shortcake ice cream bars and creamsicle floats and elevating them for our discerning adult palates with extra creamy Tillamook Ice Cream. Watch the video below for a quick how-to guide, and keep scrolling for the recipes so you can recreate it at home.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Ingredients
Cookie Crust
● 20 Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies crushed with the cream filling (about 2 cups)
● 3 Tablespoons melted butter
● 4-1/2 - 5 cups Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream
● 2-1/2 cups Tillamook Oregon Strawberry Ice Cream
Crumbled Topping
● 8-10 Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies
● 1 Tablespoon butter softened
● 4 Tablespoons freeze-dried strawberries pulsed into powder
Instructions
1. Line an 8 x 8 square baking dish with parchment or wax paper leaving an overhang for easier removal of the bars. Set aside.
2. Make the cookie crust: In a food processor, add the entire cookies (no need to remove the cream filling) and pulse into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and stir until combined. Press mixture into the bottom of the lined baking dish. Place in freezer for about 20 minutes to set.
3. Make the crumbled topping: In a small bowl, zip-top bag or food processor, add cookies and crush into large crumbs. Mix with softened butter and press together into pea-sized pieces. Combine with freeze-dried strawberry powder. Set aside.
4. Assemble: Remove vanilla ice cream and strawberry ice cream from freezer to soften (takes about 15 to 20 minutes). When ready, scoop around 2 cups of vanilla ice cream over the cookie crust and spread evenly using an offset spatula.
5. Place pan in freezer to harden slightly (about 10-20 minutes).
6. Next, spread the strawberry ice cream over the vanilla ice cream layer evenly. Again, place pan in freezer for 10 minutes if needed. Add the final layer of vanilla ice cream spreading evenly.
7. Sprinkle the strawberry cookie crumbs evenly over the bars. Place in the freezer for 3-4 hours or overnight.
8. Lift out of pan using the parchment paper overhang. Allow to sit out for about 5-10 minutes so the crust softens up slightly. Using a cookie ring, cut the bars into circles. Store bars in freezer until ready to serve.
Ice Cream Floats
(All ingredients should be added based on taste preference and size of glass used)
Orange Creamsicle
Ingredients
● Orange soda
● Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream
Instructions
Place two scoops Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream in a glass and top with orangesoda.
Mocha Ice Cream Soda
Ingredients
● Chocolate syrup and/or hazelnut spread
● Iced Coffee
● Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream or Tillamook Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
● Whipped Cream
● Seltzer
Instructions
Drizzle chocolate syrup or hazelnut spread on the inside of a glass and add two scoops of Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream or Tillamook Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Top with iced coffee and a little seltzer, then add whipped cream.