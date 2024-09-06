The 13 Best Group Halloween Costumes We Found At Target
Target has stepped up their fall decor this year, so I shouldn't be surprised to see how good their group Halloween costumes are as well! The most surprising thing is how intentional they are! They're broken down into helpful categories like "Blast-From-The-Past" and "Astronomy" to help you find exactly what you're looking for. Here are all my faves from each category!
Target
Adult Barbie Skating Costume + Adult Barbie Skating Ken
It's only right that we give a nod to our favorite skating couple from Barbie. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling should know how iconic these costumes are, but you can keep reminding them by donning this incredible matching look!
Target
Adult Game Show Contestant Red & Blue Accessory Set
These group Halloween costumes remind us of The Price is Right, which is makes it the perfect blast from the past idea for you and your bestie. What's even better is that you can snap a pic of your costumes to share with your grandparents — we're sure they'll get a kick out of it!
Target
Best Friends Forever Reversible Sandwich Board
Best friends forever or never? You and your bestie get to call the shots with these cute reversible sandwich boards. Don't forget to buy two so you're able to match!
Target
Adult Color Melt Skeleton Costume + Toddler Blacklight Responsive Skeleton
"Dem bones, dem bones gonna walk around," is the first thought that comes to mind when we think about these cute skeleton costumes. They're a cute idea for a mom and her toddler to wear while trick or treating! Cute AND spooky!
Target
Adult Crayon Neon Pink & Blue Halloween Costumes
If you and your partner are stumped about what to wear on halloween, go with these simple crayon costumes! You'll be letting everyone know you don't mind adding color to each other's lives.
Target
Toddler Disney Bluey + Bingo Halloween Costumes
There's plenty of households that hear the catchy theme song of Bluey on a daily basis, so parents might as well dress their kids up as Bluey and Bingo for Halloween. They'll be the cutest kids in your neighborhood! (Even if the song is now stuck in your head for the rest of eternity...)
Target
Adult Blacklight Responsive Pumpkin Poncho + Kids Pumpkin Poncho
Haven't you heard? Ponchos are making a comeback, starting with these cute Halloween ideas! They're a cute and inexpensive way to let everyone know you're the family who loves visiting pumpkin patches so much that you've turned into the familiar orange fruit.
Target
Kids' & Adult Light Up Sun + Kids' Shooting Star
No matter if you're "Walking on Sunshine" or "Wishing on a Star," these cute costumes have you and your little one covered. We seriously can't get over how simple, yet cute they are!
Target
Adult Ketchup + Adult Hot Sauce
Ketchup and hot sauce may not go together, but it's time for you and your best friend to make an exception on Halloween. These costumes could even become an inside joke between the two of you — the world is your oyster...just please don't put ketchup on an actual oyster.
Target
Toddler Fancy Witch + Kids' Light Up Starlight Witch
If your toddler loves watching her big sister do virtually everything, dress them up in these cute witch costumes. They'll have their own little coven that will only strengthen their bond.
Target
Adult Unicorn Jumpsuit + Infant Pullover Unicorn Top
If you want to dress up with your infant and have a feeling that your night will be full of bottle feeding and diaper changes, keep it simple with these unicorn group Halloween costumes.
You can wear the adult jumpsuit while your 6-month-old wears a pullover top!
Target
Adult Blue Shark Jumpsuit + Toddler Shark Jumpsuit
You don't even have to say it — you're still hearing renditions of "Baby Shark" in your household. Since you can't beat 'em, join your kids by wearing a matching shark jumpsuit this Halloween.
Target
Adult DIY Multipurpose Jumpsuit + Toddler DIY Multipurpose Jumpsuit
Anything is possible with these multipurpose jumpsuits — they're the perfect costume blank slate for your and your little one! Rosie the Riveter and her mini me? We can see it! The passionate painter and her apprentice? Go for it! The spooky clown and her deranged minion? Uh, sure!
No matter which of these group Halloween costumes you go for, you're sure to have fun on one of the best nights of the year!
