Design Your Perfect Thanksgiving Tablescape In 3 Easy Steps
Scene: It's a few days before Thanksgiving and you've just found out you're hosting your pod's Friendsgiving, kids and all — help! Well, you've come to the right place because together with Camp by Walmart, we're showing you how to put together a beautiful DIY Thanksgiving tablescape in a few easy-to-recreate steps. Even the kids can get in on the fun as you learn how to design pumpkin-printed placemats or a glittering table runner in this choose-your-own-adventure crafting video. Head on over to Camp by Walmart to watch it now.
- 11 Ideas for Setting Your Thanksgiving Table - Brit + Co ›
- 22 Table Decor Hacks for a Festive Friendsgiving - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Centerpieces for an Instagram ... ›
- 30 Quick and Easy DIY Place Cards for Your Thanksgiving Table ... ›
- 12 Genius Thanksgiving Tablescapes That Will Give You Major Inspo ›
- 19 Festive Fall Table Decor Ideas That Will Last Until Thanksgiving ... ›
Content Director at Brit + Co
If you're not traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you might be asking yourself what to do with the extra days at home. Well, we've got a fun and trendy DIY craft for you to try with the whole family. Introducing fall's version of the floral crown: the bedazzled leaf crown! Together with Camp by Walmart, we're showing you how to create your own autumn-inspired headpiece for Thanksgiving dinner and beyond. It's a choose-your-own-adventure-style video that puts you in control of what you want the final piece to look like. Pretty cool, huh? Be sure to head over to Camp by Walmart to watch the tutorial now. Happy crafting!