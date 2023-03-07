The Best Leading Ladies Of All Time
International Women's Day is all about celebrating the extraordinary women in our lives. From our mothers to our best friends, every woman has so much beauty and light to offer the world. As much as we love the women in our real lives, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to highlight the fictional women who also have a place in our hearts.
Whether we were first introduced to them as children, or they’re a part of a 2023 Oscar-nominated film, these female fictional characters have a place in history — and for good reason. Thanks to their persistence and their complexity, these leading ladies represent our aspirations, make us feel seen in our pain, and inspire us to be brave in the face of fear. Who’s your favorite?
B+C’s Best Leading Ladies
Elle Woods from Legally Blonde
Because Elle follows her instincts, even when her attention to details feels frivolous, she solves a murder case when no one else can. We may be inspired by her intelligence (and the ahead-of-its-time video essay she uses to get into Harvard Law), but nothing inspires us like her heart and her confidence.
Jo March from Little Women
Jo is nothing but a mix of contradictions, which is exactly what it feels like to walk through your 20s. She dreams fiercely and craves independence, but she loves deeply and longs to be loved back. Her commitment to her dreams is met only by her loyalty to her inner circle, traits that we deeply admire.
Evelyn Quan Wang from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh’s latest character is complex in a whole new way, considering we see a dozen different versions of her throughout the metaverse. Her journey to find inner strength also teaches her how to love her family better — something we could all work on with our biological or chosen families.
Shuri + Nakia + Okoye from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Wakanda’s leaders protect and support one another with equal parts grit and kindness. The overflow of love, strength, reverence, and family feel like an ultimate celebration of womanhood.
Maria Von Trapp from The Sound of Music
The way that Maria chooses to view the world inspires us to appreciate the beauty in our own lives. She’s just as courageous and she is loving, plus we love listening to her voice. Who wouldn’t want to be serenaded by Julie Andrews in the Austrian alps?
Celie from The Color Purple
Fighting for her sisters and for herself, Whoopi Goldberg’s Celie still sees beauty in the world despite the pain and trauma she carries. Celie’s resilience and resourcefulness helps her find autonomy after the horrors that she experiences, finding love — both for others and herself — by the end of the story.
Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada
While Anne Hathaway’s Andy is the lead of this film, Meryl Streep’s Miranda steals the show with her prowess. Miranda’s privileged lifestyle is full of nuance as we watch her professional and personal lives shift with each choice. It all comes to a head when she tells Andy that “everyone wants to be us,” a melancholy statement that leaves the audience unsure whether Miranda actually wants the life she leads.
Sally Albright from When Harry Met Sally
It’s easy for rom-com characters to feel one-dimensional, but that’s not the case with When Harry Met Sally. This movie isn’t just one of Meg Ryan’s best, it’s also a portrait of a woman who showcases emotion and humor, refusing to box herself in.
Leading Ladies We Love
Jasmine from Aladdin
There are plenty of reasons to love all of the Disney princesses, but the way that Jasmine knows exactly what she wants is especially inspiring. She’s both romantic and realistic, and fights for herself when no one else will.
August Boatwright from The Secret Life Of Bees
Set in 1964 South Carolina, Queen Latifah’s August offers Dakota Fanning’s Lily incredible kindness. As the matriarch of her home, August is a strong leader, but has plenty of warmth and love to go around for anyone in need.
Padmé + Leia + Rey from Star Wars
The women in the Star Wars universe are unique, but one thing ties them all together: their persistence to fight for the people they love. Whether they’re using their wit in the senate or fighting on the ground, they all follow through on what they know is right.
Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice
Elizabeth is smart and witty, but her wrong decisions inspire us just as much as her right ones. She spends the beginning of the story wrapped up in her own pride, but when she admits she was wrong about Mr. Darcy, she showcases a humility we can all strive towards.
Hermione Granger from Harry Potter
We love how Hermione’s journey emphasizes that women can be smart and brave and caring, all at the same time. She isn’t only the brightest witch of her age, she’s also a fierce friend.
Jenny Young from Someone Great
One of the most personal aspects of fiction is seeing our own imperfections reflected in the people we admire. As Gina Rodriguez’s Jenny wrestles with the pain of her breakup and the joy of landing her dream job, the support and comfort found in her friendships become the true love story.
Arwen + Galadriel + Éowyn from The Lord of the Rings
These women embody so much of what it means to be an inspiring woman. They’re strong and brave in addition to their beauty, not in spite of it. Each exhibits a multidimensional view of women that we don’t see in fantasy films often.
Mulan from Mulan
The most important thing to Mulan is family, which we see when she takes her father’s place in battle. Even if Mulan isn’t sure what her future looks like, she is willing to sacrifice everything for the people she loves.
Lucy Pevensie from The Chronicles of Narnia
Lucy has more faith than anyone around her, but it doesn’t prevent her from approaching situations with a clear head. Her heart and her spirit allow her to both trust and to lead, helping her family save the world from an evil witch.
