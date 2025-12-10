'The Drama' Trailer: The Insane Detail You Missed In Zendaya & Robert Pattinson's Wedding Announcement

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming A24 film, The Drama, is a movie I didn't know I needed! I'm so pumped to see the two of them front and center in the new movie, and not just because the Massachusetts location is giving MAJOR New England autumn vibes. The actors have been spotted walking around the city, hanging out outside an art museum, and even getting into a road rage altercation? Yeah, that definitely sounds like drama to me.

Keep reading for every little detail you need to know about Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's new A24 movie The Drama.

When is The Drama coming out? The movie will be hitting screens this spring — more specifically, April 3, 2026.

What is The Drama movie about? A24 The Drama is about a couple (played by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) whose relationship is up against the ultimate challenge the week of their wedding — threatening their future and their nuptials. The first teaser shows some tension between the couple, Robert's bloody nose, and Zendaya taking a hefty swig of alcohol. We also see a scene that features Zendaya's character getting into an altercation with a car. The actress went viral for throwing a drink at a passing car, and she's so convincing, one TikTok user said "help i thought this was real for a second i was like omg what is going on." Although one thing no one is talking about that could be a clue about the movie's central tension is that the viral wedding announcement movie ad reveals that Zendaya's character Emma graduated from college in 2017 while Robert's character Charlie graduated from college in 2004. I'm wondering if a big part of the titular drama comes from an age gap, whether they have a hard time relating to each other or their families don't approve. What do y'all think?

Where can I watch The Drama? Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images The Drama will be hitting theaters when it premieres!

What movie is Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in together? Brendon Thorne / Getty Images Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama comes from the mind of Kristoffer Borgli, who directed Dream Scenario starring Nicholas Cage. Borgli is slated to work alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company Square Peg for the film, so I'm sure it'll be just as thought-provoking and thrilling as some of the other projects they’ve produced (Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, Death of a Unicorn ).

Who is in The Drama cast? Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images The Drama cast includes: Zendaya

Robert Pattinson

Mamoudou Athie

Alana Haim

Hailey Gates

What about Rob? Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon Of course, we all know and love Pattinson for his role as Edward in the Twilight movies, but he’s positioned himself as a truly versatile actor with roles in 2022’s The Batman and Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi film, Mickey 17 .

