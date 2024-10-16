Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried To Star In 'The Housemaid' Thriller Adaptation
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden is getting the movie treatment.
- Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney will star as Nina and Millie, respectively.
- Seyfried promises fans "I'm gonna do you well."
Gretchen Weiners' hair might be full of secrets in Mean Girls, but in Amanda Seyfried's new movie, her life is full of secrets. The Housemaid, based on the novel by Freida McFadden, follows Millie (played by Sydney Sweeney), who's down on her luck and in desperate need of a fresh start. When she snags a job as a housemaid in Nina's (Amanda Seyfried) beautiful home, it looks like things are finally moving in her favor. But all is not as it seems — and it doesn't take long for Millie to realize Nina's secrets are the most dangerous thing about her.
The book, which has sold over 3.6 million copies, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and Amazon's Bestsellers list for 98 weeks (talk about popular). It was also the second-most-read title on Kindle for their 10th anniversary, so it's no surprise that the story is getting its own adaptation. Here's everything you need to know about The Housemaid starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried,
Is The Housemaid going to be made into a movie?
Yes, Deadline announced on October 8 that The Housemaid would become a film, thanks to Hidden Pictures and Lionsgate. Paul Feig will direct, Rebecca Sonnenshine will write the script, and Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Feig will produce while Alex Young, author Freida McFadden, Sydney Sweeney, and Amanda Seyfried will executive produce.
“I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start.”
“Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina – they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
Who's in The Housemaid movie?
The Housemaid Cast
The cast of The Housemaid will be led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone But You) as Millie and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!, The Drop Out) as Nina. Check back here for the rest of the official cast list!
"I hope [die-hard fans of the book] accept this casting," Seyfried jokes in an interview with Bustle. "I know Sydney's amazing...I can't wait to work with her. I think we're going to have a lot of fun. But also, like, I don't know how people see Nina, my character...I hope they like the casting because the fans are the reason it's being made. So I'm here to tell all the fans that I'm gonna do you well."
"I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!" McFadden said in an Instagram post. "@Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig…mind blown!!!! I’m so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!!"
What is the plot of The Housemaid?
The Housemaid Plot
Millie has one more chance at starting over, and taking a job as a housemaid for wealthy couple Nina and Andrew is the perfect place to start. But as she cleans, cooks, and takes care of their daughter, Millie quickly realizes her employers are far from perfect — even if they'll do anything to keep up appearances.
When is The Housemaid coming out?
The Housemaid Release Date
We don't have an official release date for The Housemaid yet, but there's a good chance we could see it in 2025. Stay tuned for more news!
How many books are in the series The Housemaid?
Freida McFadden has three books in The Housemaid series: The Housemaid, The Housemaid's Secret, and The Housemaid is Watching.
Is The Housemaid spicy?
There is some sex and violence in The Housemaid, but it's not as overwhelming as some other popular books on the market. One Goodreads user compares the content to what you'd watch in Law & Order: SVU or Criminal Minds. If you're concerned about one of your preteens reading this book, you could always read it first, or start a bookclub and read it together!
