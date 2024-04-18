Rebecca Minkoff Is Officially Bringing Her Boss Babe Energy To RHONY
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Rebecca Minkoff is no stranger to those of us who love fashion and female founders. After her designs first trickled onto the scene in 2001, she's continued to grow her fashion line into what we know today. Now, she's taking her talents in a new direction as the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, according to Deadline. And if that news wasn't enough, Page Sixreported that Rebecca's literally already filming for Season 15 as we speak! While it's allegedly unclear how she'll fully fit into the cast, I certainly can't wait to see how she adds to the dynamic of the group in general! In the meantime, here are 5 things you should know about this fabulous founder!
Who is Rebecca Minkoff?
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff is a New York fashion designer, with a brand named after her. Rebecca Minkoff (the brand) has a cool, edgy look about it, featuring pieces like handbags, accessories, and clothes. Outside of her extensive, impressive career in fashion, she's also looking to build up other women in their respective industries through the Female Founder Collective. The Collective is intended to create a network of women-owned businesses to support each other, as well as offer financial investments.
Who is Rebecca Minkoff's husband?
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Rebecca Minkoff married Gavin Bellour in 2009. According to Glamour, the pair met through a mutual friend and the rest was history. In that same article, Glamour detailed their gorgeous Tuscan wedding where she wore Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo — no surprise, coming from a fashion legend!
Does Rebecca Minkoff have kids?
Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for goop
Rebecca Minkoff and Gavin Bellour have four children together! Their names are Leonardo Scout (1), Nico (5), Bowie (9), and Luca (12). After the birth of Leonardo last year, Rebecca told PEOPLE, "I just think that from my past three, you know, it's falling in love again. It's always a beautiful thing, that time falling in love with your children."
How many stores does Rebecca Minkoff have?
Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff stores are in 12 cities worldwide, including:
- Nanjing
- Shanghai
- Harbin
- Bangkok
- Seoul
- Venice
- Kuala Lumpur
- Hong Kong
- Singapour
- Incheon
- Dubai
- Los Angel
Is Rebecca Minkoff considered a luxury brand?
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Rebecca Minkoff is a luxury brand that sells handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories, fragrances, and even home goods. The brand exudes It Girl energy, with lots of leather, metallic accents, and chic silhouettes.
Shop Our Fave Rebecca Minkoff Products Here!
Edie Crossbody With Celestial Studs
I've coveted this bag for a whiiiiiiile now. I'm a big astrology girly, and this just fits right into my whole entire vibe. The only thing that could make it better would be if the stars had my Sagittarius constellation on there!
Megan Tote
Black tote bags are the backbone of the bag ecosystem. They hold a ton and look chic doing it! I mean, just look at this Rebecca Minkoff bag — I could totally take this from the office to the bar without batting an eye!
Darren Medium Feed
A brown bag is always necessary, and this Rebecca Minkoff option is the perfect mix of simple with a dash of flair! I love the stud embellishments on the side paired with the two-string tassel up front.
West Bootie
Western wear is ever on the rise, especially post-Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. Add this super cute pair of booties to your cowboy boots collection ASAP!
Megan Pump
The red trend continues with these chunky pumps from Rebecca Minkoff. Some girlies even speculate that burgundy is the new frontier for the trend, so these are more than on-trend — they're ahead of the curve!
Perry Double Layer Mini Dress
Mini dresses are always the moment. Bare your legs in this beauty for spring and summer, or pair it with some red tights when the weather turns. Either way, you're sure to turn heads!
Stevie Leather Oversized Moto Jacket
An oversized leather moto jacket is always the move, trust me. This jacket from Rebecca Minkoff gives off that easy, Cool Girl, thrifted look without having to sift through so many stores for the perfect look. So obsessed!
Celestial Charm Necklace
Charm necklaces are so in right now, and this one is at the top of my wish list! While the lightning bolts are vaguely reminiscent of Tom Sandoval, the rest of the celestial elements are so my astro-loving speed!
Header image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
