10 Classic Christmas Movies To Watch With The Whole Family
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As much as I love binge watching new Christmas movies (shameless plug for EXmas, I loved it so much), there's nothing like sitting down with your family to watch a classic Christmas movie. After all, they're classics for a reason! These picks are great for the littlest of kids, but they're still entertaining enough for the rest of the fam. Some holiday movies are black and white, and some are a little more recent but are still holiday must-see movies. No matter what you're looking for, keep reading for the *best* classic Christmas movies to watch this season!
Image via RKO Pictures
It's a Wonderful Life — On Roku
The first classic Christmas movie on our list is one that my dad tried to get me to watch for years. I finally watched it and I cried almost the entire time. It's A Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, who's taken to an alternate reality where he never existed. This movie will definitely make you appreciate the people you love.
Image via CBS/ABC/Apple TV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas — On Apple TV+If you don't have time for a full feature film, opt for this animated special instead. Charlie Brown explores the true meaning of Christmas, family, and friendship when he's put in charge of the holiday pageant. This cartoon is so cute, and it's the perfect length for when you need a quick mealtime watch!
Image via Legacy Releasing
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — On YouTube
Stop motion holiday movies were my entire childhood, and this one is a super cute addition to any family gathering. It expands on the iconic reindeer's story and features romance, danger, friendship, and even themes of identity and belonging. Go Rudolph!
Image via 20th Century Studios
Home Alone — On Disney+
If you prefer a hilarious holiday movie, then Home Alone is exactly what you need. 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is left behind when his family goes on their Christmas vacation. As fun as it sounds, he starts to get tired of being ~home alone~ pretty quickly — especially when two burglars decide to target the house.
Image via Renown Pictures Corporation
A Christmas Carol — On Plex
A Christmas Carol is definitely a classic Christmas movie that you'll remember for years to come. Every iteration puts a new spin on the tale, but this old school version lets the story take center stage. The movie follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy bachelor whose life is changed when the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visit him on Christmas Eve.
Image via New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.
Elf — On Max
Even though this movie takes place in a post-Y2K world, it is absolutely a classic Christmas movie at this point! Buddy has spent his whole life thinking he's an elf, but when he learns he's a human — and that his dad is living in New York City — he goes on an adventure to find the family he never met. If anything will spark a lifelong love of narwhals, it'll be this movie. This is also a fun movie to watch after Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer because it's supposed to be the same world!
Image via 20th Century Studios
Miracle on 34th Street — On Disney+
There are two versions of this classic Christmas movie you can add to your watchlist: the 1947 black and white film, or the 1994 version starring Matilda's Mara Wilson. The story follows an independent single mother, a man on a quest to prove he's Santa Claus, and a little girl looking for something to believe in. I cannot recommend it enough, for real.
Image via Paramount Pictures
White Christmas — On Netflix
This movie is my family's non-negotiable yearly watch, and TBH, everyone needs to see it! White Christmas is a musical that follows Bob and Phil who team up with sister act Betty and Judy to save an old friend's failing Vermont inn. For even more of a recommendation, my family genuinely and spontaneously breaks into any song from this movie as soon as the holiday season stars.
Image via MGM/Warner Bros/CBS
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! — On Peacock
This classic Christmas movie (which I prefer to the Jim Carrey version, but you do you, boo) follows the Grinch, who decides to ruin Christmas by stealing presents, decor, and food from the Whos in Whoville. This heartwarming story really serves as a reminder that Christmas — and life — is more than material objects.
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Santa Clause — On Disney+
Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, who must step into the red, cookie-loving shoes of Santa Claus when he accidentally causes the previous Santa to fall off his roof. After decades of Santa stories, I always loved how original this one is!!
