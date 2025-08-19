We Just Got The Best 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Update

The White Lotus season 3 wrapped up April 6 (leaving us all in tears with that ending), but don't worry Mike White fans. The White Lotus season 4 is officially coming our way! HBO confirmed the news on January 22, announcing that production on the new season would hopefully begin in 2026. So we can rest easy as we rewatch season 3; we don't have to worry about a cancellation & (too many) unresolved cliffhangers! And after you finish season 3, you can check out the The 6 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month.

Here's everything we know about The White Lotus season 4, coming to HBO and HBO Max soon.

Where is the next White Lotus set season 4? Fabio Lovino/HBO There's no word on where The White Lotus season 4 will take place, but we did just get an update that Mike White has already chosen a theme for the upcoming installment. "I know what it is and where it’s going, and it’s really exciting and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four," executive producer David Bernad told THR. "I think we’re narrowing down where we’ll end up and we’re still kind of having those conversations, but I think it’s starting to come into focus." Creator Mike White revealed that "for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves of rocks' vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," he said in an "Inside Episode 8" feature. HBO programming exec Francesca Oris told Deadline in February that "I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe." One X user tweeted that, "We need a winter themed season," and I can't agree more. The only thing messier than summer vacation drama? Drama in Aspen. (Or Norway, considering Mike White reportedly reached out to the Norwegian Film Institute for a filming grant). But producer David Bernad told THR that Mike "hates" the cold, so who knows!

Is there a season 4 of The White Lotus? Max Yes, we're officially getting a The White Lotus season 4! It was confirmed near the end of January 2025, ahead of the season 3 release, and I couldn't be happier. Variety confirmed that HBO is hoping to start filming in 2026. "Good news travels fast," the official social media announcement reads. "#TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination."

Okay so who's in the White Lotus season 4 cast? Max If you're a White Lotus fan, you know we get a new characters every season, and fans are already dreaming up the next cast list. Names like Pedro Pascal, Regina Hall, Pamela Anderson, and Nicola Coughlan have been thrown around, to which I say HECK YES. I'm still holding out for Madelyn Cline too!

When is The White Lotus season 4 coming out? HBO We don't have an official release date yet, but considering The White Lotus season 2 was filmed and released in 2022, there's a very good chance that if they begin production on The White Lotus season 4 in early 2026, we'll see episodes that same year!

How does The White Lotus season 3 end? Fabio Lovino/HBO We finally figured out who the White Lotus killer is — and who didn't make it out of season 3 alive. When Rick ends up enacting revenge on Jim for the horrible things he said, he ends up shooting Jim in the chest (then learning he was Rick's father). When Rick and Jim's bodyguards end up in a shootout, Chelsea gets hit by a stray bullet and dies. Rick tries to carry her body away but gets shot by Gaitok, resulting in his death too. Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate comfort each other after the shooting, Belinda and Zion leave the White Lotus on a private boat while the Ratliffs return to North Carolina, with Timothy promising they'll get through their future trouble as a family.

Is White Lotus supposed to be the Four Seasons? Jean Paul Montanaro/Pexels The White Lotus filmed at different Four Seasons locations, and is comparable to a resort like the Four Seasons. I wonder if the Four Seasons baby could be a guest star next year?!

Are you excited for The White Lotus season 4? Dreaming of a vacation? Check out How Much It Actually Costs To Stay At The White Lotus Season 3 Resort.

This post has been updated.