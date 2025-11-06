I’ve been carrying my Halloween-themed Trader Joe’s Mini Canvas Tote Bag practically everywhere since I bought it. From the grocery store to the gym, it’s proved itself a reliable (and undeniably cute) sidekick for carrying my essentials. After years of covering news of the viral $3 bags and as I continue to track Trader Joe’s new holiday goodies, there’s been a single thought looming over my head – will they drop holiday Mini Tote Bags this year?

Scroll on for my predictions about Trader Joe’s potentially releasing holiday Mini Tote Bags for the holiday season.

Trader Joe's Just picture it: Trader Joe’s Mini Totes coming in all sorts of red, green, and white colorways. They’d be perfect for picking up all the best new holiday items or even using as a gift bag for your favorite grocery fanatic.

Trader Joe's Given that Trader Joe’s has released new iterations of their Mini Totes three times now (in OG primary colors, springtime pastels, and Halloween hues), the prospect of a holiday-themed version doesn’t seem too farfetched. Each respective drop has earned plenty of buzz from devoted shoppers, with many lining up outside of stores to get their hands on them. Some Trader Joe’s locations have even had to place purchase limits on the bags after people ended up reselling early designs for upwards of $100.

Trader Joe's As for the Trader Joe’s holiday Mini Tote Bag designs I’d like to see, I’d wish for one solid red bag with a green decal, one solid green bag with a red decal, and a white bag with green straps and a red decal. Though simple, they’d make the season feel so special, adding to my already-stacked list of holiday products I want to buy from my beloved Trader Joe’s.

Reddit Like previous tote bag drops, I’d anticipate any rumors about a new suite to surface on social media very soon. And seeing that it’s already November (gasp!) I’d even be brave enough to say that if Trader Joe’s has holiday bags in their plans, they could potentially arrive in stores before December even hits. Of course, this is just me speculating, but I’d be elated to see if it comes true!

