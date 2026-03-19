The 6 Best Seafood Products At Trader Joe’s, According To Shoppers (Plus Easy Meal Pairings)

Today, we’re diving deep into the depths of Trader Joe’s seafood selection—a truly underrated category when it comes to the speciality grocer. Like most of their fresh and frozen meats, Trader Joe’s seafood lineup offers restaurant-quality protein for a fraction of the cost.

Dedicated shoppers recently took to Reddit to share their absolute favorite seafood finds, and suddenly, we’re craving everything from shrimp scampi to butter-drenched scallops.

However, great seafood is only good as its supporting cast (AKA sides and seasonings). To help you build a well-rounded plate using the best Trader Joe’s seafood, we’ve drawn meal inspiration directly from superfans.

These are the 6 best seafood products available at Trader Joe’s right now, according to shoppers —plus the exact sauces, grains, and veggies to pair them with for a show-stopping meal.

Trader Joe's Norwegian Smoked Salmon The possibilities for smoked salmon are endless. From bagels to benedicts, sandwiches to salads, this $5.49 Trader Joe's version delivers a slightly smoky flavor with a tender texture that's truly so easy to enjoy. One Redditor shared their favorite way to eat it: “Amazing in a bowl with edamame, rice, pickled red onions. So easy so delish.”

Trader Joe's Argentinian Red Shrimp All shopper opinions aside, we truly believe this is one of the best seafood products you can get at Trader Joe's. Available in the freezer aisle, these succulent Argentinian shrimp come already seasoned with an undeniably spicy butter that's laced with ginger, garlic, honey, chili flakes, and cayenne. You get all of it for $8.99, which is just too good a deal to pass up. Since they're pre-seasoned, they're delightful to eat on their own, or you could enjoy them on top of some pasta or alongside roasted veggies. One Reddit noted that they use it for their very own ceviche and "refuse to use anything else” for the dish.

Amazon Smoked Trout Fillets Don't sleep on Trader Joe's tinned fish game—especially these smoked trout fillets. Since they're shelf-stable, they're super easy to stock up on for when you need a quick bite. The best way to enjoy them is via charcuterie board or sandwich stacked with slaw. One shopper shared how they eat these tinned fillets most often: “I keep the tinned smoked trout at my work desk. I have it with crackers and cream cheese or toss into a salad.”

Reddit Seafood Blend This frozen seafood option is a 'grab bag' of sorts. It comes with shrimp, calamari rings, and scallops for some nice variety. One shopper's specific cioppino (seafood stew) recipe using the blend was super well-received on Reddit: Ingredients: 1 bag seafood mix (defrosted)

1 can diced tomatoes

1/4 diced onion

2 teaspoons Herbs de Provence or Italian Seasoning Blend

Bay leaf

1/4 cup white wine

Crushed red pepper

2 cloves garlic, smashed Instructions: Heat a pan with some butter. When melted, add the onions and the garlic. Once the onions become soft, add the wine and bay leaf. Let the mixture simmer for about 2-3 minutes then add in the full can of diced tomatoes. Add in the herbs and crushed red pepper. Salt and pepper to taste. Add in the seafood. Cook on high heat for about 2-3 minutes. Any longer and the squid will become rubbery, Alternatively you can cook on low for about 25-30 minutes.

Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces These $4.49 calamari pieces are another excellent tinned seafood find from Trader Joe's. Preserved in olive oil, the tidbits are firm, yet tender, and superbly briny in flavor. Trader Joe's recommends eating them with toasted baguette slices, Spanish rice, or pesto linguine. One shopper on the Reddit thread noted they typically eat them with any of the grocer's pre-packaged pasta meals.

Trader Joe's Patagonian Scallops These frozen scallops are just $9.99 at Trader Joe's. The value! After thawing them in the fridge or under cold water, they go great with ghee or butter for high-heat pan searing. From there, add some fresh lemon juice, and you're set. Here's exactly how one devoted TJ's shopper preps them: “Sauteed quick with some butter and garlic, tossed with pasta, topped with lemon juice and Parmesan, they were awesome.”

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