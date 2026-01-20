If your 2026 resolution was to stop overspending on last-minute takeout orders, Trader Joe’s just became your best friend for finding actually filling snacks that'll help you avoid that ravenous hunger that strikes during the day. The grocer leans heavily into the 'grab-and-go' lifestyle, and this year, they’ve rolled out a nice lineup of portable, yet nutrient-dense bites that put vending machines and meal delivery apps to shame.

From protein-packed charcuterie 'snackers' to tasty oat bites, you can’t miss these 8 Trader Joe’s finds, whether you're fueling for a 3 p.m. meeting or planning a nutritious school lunch.

Trader Joe's Chicken Lettuce Wraps (29g protein) With a whopping 29 grams of protein per serving, this $5.99 kit of fresh chicken lettuce wraps is great for a filling snack or even a light lunch. The flavors are absolutely addictive, which is why dedicated TJ's shoppers love it as a grab-and-go option.

Trader Joe's Uncured Salami Snacker (21g protein) This convenient $2.69 snack duo features uncured salami and provolone cheese for a delicious bite. The best part? It contains 21 grams of protein for full satisfaction whenever hunger strikes.

Trader Joe's Protein Pancakes (20g protein) Pre-packaged and pre-cooked, these ready-to-eat pancakes bring 20 grams of protein to the table. The $3.79 flapjacks are made with cottage cheese, egg whites, eggs, and oat flour to bulk up each bite, plus flavored with sugar and vanilla extract for added sweetness. They're easy to open right up and slather some peanut butter or jam on top to round out the snack.

Trader Joe's Mini Uncured Pepperoni Sticks (17g protein) Next up on Trader Joe's amazing grab-and-go selection is this savory $1.99 snack pack features plain uncured pepperoni sticks that bring 17 grams of protein per serving. The packaging makes them so easy to bring anywhere, quickly throwing a serving in your backpack or purse for long days.

Trader Joe's Perfect Bar (17g protein) We adore Perfect Bars and the fact that TJ's carries them in their refrigerated section. They're simply and naturally made, delicious, and most importantly, filling. Though they come in different flavors, the OG peanut butter is arguably the best anytime snack. Plus, one goes for just $2.49.

Trader Joe's Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps (5g protein) Made with lentils and chickpeas, these $2.99 crispy chips taste just like traditional chips without added junk. Each serving contains 5 grams of protein, though we'd say they're addictive to the point that you'll eat more than one serving.

Trader Joe's Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts & Cashews (4g protein) Nuts are an easy grab-and-go snacking option, and luckily, Trader Joe's has a ton of them. This $5.49 variety is equally sweet and savory, so they're nice to have on-hand when your cravings could go either way.

Trader Joe's PB&J Oat Bites (2g protein) These bites are way easier for sustenance than making a PB&J from scratch, but still bring all the flavor you love from the classic snack. Peanut butter and rolled whole grain oats bulk up each bite while a strawberry filling adds sweetness.

