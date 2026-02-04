If you haven't made a Trader Joe’s run in preparation for the Super Bowl yet, consider this your last-minute warning. With the big game just days away, some of the grocer’s best snacks are already starting to vanish from the aisles.

Because you shouldn’t have to spend your entire Sunday in the kitchen, I scouted Trader Joe’s shelves for the ultimate “no-prep” MVPs. These eight snacks will be ready to serve your team in no time at all and are simply way better than your average chip and dip situation.

Here are 8 essential Trader Joe’s Super Bowl snacks you need to hunt down this week before they sell out.

Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips There's a reason why these potato chips won best snack of 2025 for Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. Just as the packaging promises, they're super garlicky and buttery, which I believe is the ideal flavor combo to pair with beer and this year's Super Bowl shenanigans.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese This new-to-TJ's goat cheese is no ordinary goat cheese. It embraces the 'swicy' food trend with a delectable hot honey infusion. Simply set it out until it hits room temp so you and your party guests can easily dip into it or spread it on some crackers. And even though it sounds fancy, the log is only $2.99 while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip I deemed this Buffalo Chicken Dip (when paired with Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips) one of the best Super Bowl snacks last year, and I still stand by that. The combo is especially salty and spicy, but you could easily skip the ghost pepper chips in favor of something more mellow, like a corn chip. Either way, this $4.99 is a must-try, Super Bowl or not.

Trader Joe's Deli Duo If charcuterie is more your speed for the upcoming game, this Deli Duo is an easy way to ensure you've got a good pairing set out. The salami works so wonderfully with the provolone, and I love that it goes for just $3.99.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn I could gobble down this popcorn by the handful, and I could easily see my crew doing the same for the Super Bowl festivities. Each bite packs in a buttery base flavor with an added layer of sweet heat, which really makes this snack so addictive.

Trader Joe's Sweet & Spicy Pecans Sweet and spicy is a combo you simply cannot go wrong with. It caters to a wide range of tastes, so you don't have to worry about everyone getting what they want come Super Bowl Sunday. These pecans coated in the combo are stunning for snacking on or even using as a nice salad topper.

Trader Joe's Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip Okay, this find does require some prep (though very minimal), but I've never met a football-loving, beer-drinking person that doesn't want a hot, melty cheese dip to dig into during the game. All it asks of you is a few minutes in the microwave or oven before it's ready to be dipped into by your choice of chip.

Trader Joe's Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake You must have dessert on deck. If you're going to set out sweets, I highly recommend this new Mini Sheet Cake flavor that just launched at Trader Joe's. It takes after traditional sandwich creme cookies for a delicious bite every time, but more importantly, it can serve up to eight people so no one has to go without some sugar once the fourth quarter's over.

