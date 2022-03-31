These 16 Artful Looks Are Just What You Want For Your Spring Nails
There's no such thing as too seasonal when it comes to your nail art. We love taking inspo from the color trends, holidays, and general vibes of each season. When it comes to spring nails, that means we're looking for all things pastel, floral, colorful, and even Easter themed. But don't worry if you like to think outside the box... on-trend styles like '70s psychedelics, geometric shapes, and earthy tones are in here too. Keep scrolling for 16 of our favorite looks for spring nails in 2022.
Psychedelic Brights
Get groovy with a marbled manicure that sports on-trend, bold colors like lime green, lavender, hot pink, and gold. The '70s aesthetic is insanely on-trend for 2022, and the colors are a total warm-weather mood.
Elegant Florals
If you like more muted tones, take inspiration from the colors you see in your garden. This elegant design is the perfect creative-girl alternative to the classic (but admittedly a little dated) French manicure.
Blank Space
Switch things up by creating pastel designs that leave a little empty space in between. Our tip for combining multiple colors into one nail art look: Make sure every hue you select has a similar undertone (either warm or cool) and chroma (intensity of the shade).
Just Peachy
We're all crazy about peach. Yet another '70s color to add to your spring nails vision board, peach tones — especially alongside a few florals — make for the perfect youthful-yet-stylish vibe.
On-Trend Geometrics
Though geometric in nature, this style adds a soft, dainty element with pastel colors and plenty of blank space. The square cut of the nails adds contrast to the softer edges within, making for a perfectly balanced look.
Earthy Florals
If you're not one for pastels, you still have plenty of options when it comes to spring nails. These decidedly earthy tones play totally differently in fall versus spring, but they're just neutral enough not to come across as totally autumnal.
Yin + Yang
Like a yin + yang symbol, this look utilizes a curvy line down the center of the nail, on either side of which are two contrasting pastel shades. Look to the color wheel for clues as to which colors contrast each other best — but feel free to break the rules.
Minimalist Vibes
A great option for minimalists, this look not only makes for a dainty manicure, but also uses an ombre color scheme to create additional visual interest. Use any color you like, but springy tones like peach, pink, green, and yellow come highly recommended.
Classic Daisies
"Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking." But seriously, while it might not excite Miranda Priestly, we love leaning into the flora outside for our beauty inspo. These adorable daisies are just what we need to keep our days bright, even during April showers.
Rainbow Brights
If, on the other hand, you want a clearer reminder that the rains won't last forever, rainbow nails are always a solid choice. We love how this design, like a few others on this list, mimics the French manicure, but adds bright, colorful visual interest.
Retro Vibes
Speaking of bright colors, these retro-inspired, earthy-yet-bold, subtly '70s-inspired daisy print nails are sure to brighten the mood. Keep the background in a similar hue to your skin tone to ensure the florals stand out.
Down The Middle
For an option even nail art newbies can do at home, turn to this simple down-the-middle nail art design. Spring for pastel or earthy hues to keep things on-trend and in-season.
A Very Peri Manicure
This reverse French manicure stands out because it utilizes a stunning and unmistakeable hue: Pantone's periwinkle-inspired Color of the Year for 2022, Very Peri. Find a similarly unforgettable shade, like kelly green, cornflower blue, or cerulean, to help your look stand out.
Wild + Wonderful
In case you haven't noticed, the '70s are definitely in. Play it up by keeping your spring nails ultra-psychedelic, utilizing numerous lines and waves to create a vibrant design like this one.
Strawberry Season
Let's not forget, it's not just florals that come into their prime in springtime: It's also spring produce! Take your inspo from strawberries, one of the few fruits that's come into season in most parts of the country already, with this strawberry-fields-forever look.
Hope You Love Plants
Another earth-toned design for those who eschew pastels, this rich and gorgeous look pulls in '70s-inspired colors, but gives them a sculptural yet subtly natural feel. Dare we say this look appears to be inspired by houseplants? We'll take it.
