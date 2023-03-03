13 Sun Wall Decor Pieces To Welcome Spring
There are quite a few things we love about nighttime: lighting candles, curling up with a book and a blanket, and watching the moon and the stars (bonus points if you can see the Milky Way where you live). But by this point in the year, we are more than ready for some extra sunlight.
Daylight Savings Time is coming up on March 12, which might evoke different reactions depending on how you feel about 6 am sunrises. But if you’re ready to say goodbye to snow and hello to spring break, this sun wall decor is the perfect way to welcome warmer weather. Wall decor is a great way to add texture, color, and personality without taking up any floor or counter space. Keep reading for the decor that will make you want to sing “Pocketful Of Sunshine” at the top of your lungs.
Sun Wall Decor That Will Brighten Up Your Space
Collections Etc Antique Bronze Finish Sun and Stars Wall Art Decor ($22)
Curly cues and twirling sun rays on this piece add a whimsical element to any room. Our favorite detail, however, is how the darker tone of the gold keeps the piece moody and grounded.
Geo Sun Removable Wallpaper ($60)
Removable wallpaper is a great hack for renters (or for anyone who is always looking to try something new). The next time you want to change up your walls, opt for this sunny wallpaper.
BDIproducts Lost Princess Sun Wall Shelf ($26)
Tangled fans will love this decor that doubles as a nod to Rapunzel and serves as a place to keep small knick knacks. Siri, play “I See The Light.”
Pauline Stanley Studio Wall Art ($94)
If you love sunshine but have more of a bohemian or minimalist aesthetic, go for a toned-down color scheme. Since this piece is black and white instead of gold, the colors contrast the sun in an unexpectedly perfect way.
ALMAby Minimalist Boho Sun Sunshine Design Wood Wall Art ($222)
The natural look of this wooden wall art will let your other decor stand, adding dimension without being too bold. Want a more colorful focal point for the bedroom? Paint it a bold shade of yellow, pink, or blue.
Cloud Island™ Wall Decor Framed Artwork Sun ($20)
Kids’ rooms need some sunshine too! The brown wood frame doesn’t steal the show, and it’s easy to hang it above their bed or on the wall where they can see it when they wake up.
DustinWay Framed Canvas Print Wall Art ($96+)
A trio of abstract artwork adds dimension to any wall. The great thing about this set is that even though there are multiple patterns and designs, the color palette keeps them cohesive.
Mej Mej Mini Suns Peel & Stick Wall Decals ($31)
These suns will instantly brighten any room in your home. You can create a pattern on your wall, arch them over your bed, or decorate around a mirror. The best part is that if you change your mind, you can try something different!
Deco Sun Headboard ($349)
If you’re looking to splurge on a new headboard, we’d recommend this gorgeous sunbeam option. The Art Deco design is timeless, which will pair with everything from an old school quilt to a glam bedspread.
HappyWickerToys Wicker Home Decor Sun Wall Baskets ($39)
Wicker provides an earthy and grounded look, especially when it’s used for an object (like a sun) that’s usually sleek. The set of three allows you to mix and match.
Kate & Laurel All Things Decor 18" x 24" Sylvie Sun Beach Tropical Surf Framed Wall Canvas ($55)
Sunshine is usually done in warm tones, so turn expectations on their heads by grabbing a sun canvas done up in shades of blue and white.
Peruvian Wall Mirrors ($40+, was $99+)
Swap your go-to square or circular mirror with these funky shapes. The asymmetrical design immediately draws your eye, but the simple look keeps it from overwhelming the rest of the wall. We’re in love!
LakeshoreMetalDecor Metal Wall Art ($36+)
Sun wall decor should definitely be the kind of art that evokes carefree emotion, and this warm-toned, psychedelic sun proves it. The weatherproof coated finish ensures that you’ll be able to use it for years to come.
Loving these sun wall decor? Follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for the latest spring decorating tips and ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Home Decor to Kick Seasonal Depression Out of Your Space ›
- World Market Has All The Spring Trends You're Looking For In One Place ›
- New Year, New Wall: 9 Insanely Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Home ›
- 23 Wall Art Ideas To Give Your Home A Fresh Seasonal Vibe ›
- Shop These 2023 Bedroom Decor Ideas For Under $100 ›
- Makeover Your Space With These 9 Staircase Wall Decor Ideas ›
- 19 Rattan + Wicker Furniture Ideas That Go With Every Style ›
- 34 Creative Wall Art Ideas to Decorate Your Space in 2023 ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!