We are in the earthy, sensual season of. The New Moon inis on April 27. A New Moon occurs when the Sun and Moon are in the same sign, right next to each other, also known as conjunct. It’s a good time to slow down, enjoy simple pleasures, show tenderness, and freely express love. A quiet, wholesome dinner at home with candles and soft music will feel especially nourishing. Make space this weekend for solitude, free from noise and distractions—preferably in nature. Reflect on your personal goals and how you can contribute to the greater good. Plant seeds of intention, write a plan for the month, and commit to it. Taurus thrives on routine and the beauty of simplicity.

Anastasia Geneave Venus, the planet of love and ruler of Taurus, will enter Aries on April 30, joining Neptune, Mercury, and Chiron, and will remain in this bold, action-oriented sign until June 7. Aries is a dominant energy right now, encouraging us to act with courage and authenticity. With this planetary gathering, we can channel the peaceful warrior—strong yet compassionate—especially with Venus and Neptune in Aries. This is a time to improve both your life and the lives of others, in ways that honor the Earth. Speak your truth with kindness and conviction. If you feel insecure or disconnected from this empowering energy, reach out. Whether it’s a counselor, therapist, or your favorite astrologer, seek guidance. Find solace in quiet places or surround yourself with supportive people. We’re all stronger when we stand in solidarity.

Grace McCuistion In what might be an unconventional take, I believe we can tap into Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius to bring clarity to confusion. Retrogrades are generally times for reflection, recovery, and realignment. Pluto in Aquarius demands we do things differently which is perfect for reimagining and refining. Beginning May 4, Pluto moves backward over the first two degrees of Aquarius, and will revisit them again, moving direct on October 14. Use this retrograde to grow comfortable with the changes you’ve initiated. Tweak the details. Reenvision the future. If you're uncertain about your next steps, think beyond your usual framework for inspiration about what’s ahead. For deeper insight into how these and other transits affect you personally, contact me at SevenSistersAstrology.com for a reading. Read your weekly horoscope for your Sun & Rising zodiac signs!

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Focus on what makes you feel secure. Reflect on how your actions relate to your possessions. Are you focusing more on what you have than who you are? This is a good time to shift your perspective inward. From this vantage point, make choices that support your peace of mind. Seek relationships that nurture your soul and engage in activities that foster personal growth. Inner peace leads to lasting security.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 21 – May 21) This is your time of year! How are you spending your days? Prioritize your own needs. Channel your creativity, connect with nature, tend lovingly to what feeds your soul, and invest in your personal evolution. Share your wisdom with those in need, and foster community through collaborative efforts. Simple acts of kindness will come back to you in meaningful ways.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 22 – June 21) What will it take to bring balance to your life? You’ve likely been moving so fast that you haven’t had a moment to truly consider this. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll realize you already know the answer. Take time to rest and recharge. Journal your thoughts. Your nervous system needs stillness. Quiet the noise, set your ego aside, and ask again. When your deepest truth aligns with your daily needs, real success follows.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Celebrate Spring with a gathering of friends. Host your book club or throw a potluck. Join a hiking group and explore new terrain. Commit to a schedule for planting and caring for a community garden. Begin creating the life you envision and invite others who share that dream. Your community is vital to your success—and you’re vital to theirs.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) What role do you want to play in the world? Let social responsibility guide your actions. Where do you envision yourself in the next few years? Take measured steps toward that future. You’re growing into your wisdom, and sometimes that means being patient. Avoid impulsive moves—focus instead on steady progress. Conversations with mentors or elders can provide grounding and clarity. Honor how these relationships have evolved and seek authentic connections that support mutual growth and true understanding.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) You're likely craving adventure. That doesn't mean you have to physically travel—though a trip might do you good—it could be a philosophical or creative journey. Is it possible to combine the two? The key is to approach life with a sense of exploration and openness. Seek intellectual and spiritual growth. Be open to new ideas, unfamiliar landscapes, and experiences that stretch your mind and expand your worldview.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) Release what no longer serves you. Start with the physical: declutter your space, clear the attic, and donate what you don’t need. You'll feel lighter and more energized when you're not weighed down. Let this physical clearing inspire emotional and mental renewal. Honestly ask yourself: what attitudes or habits are holding you back? If change feels overwhelming, seek guidance from a counselor or elder who can offer perspective and encouragement.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Approach your relationships with empathy and a desire for deeper understanding. Be open to meaningful conversations and really listen. Conflicts can be valuable opportunities for growth. If you encounter patterns that prevent mutual healing or progress, consider working with a therapist or mediator. If legal matters arise, consult professionals who can protect your interests with clarity and compassion. Ask for help.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21) You may not always be the most structured sign, but this is a phase where building solid routines will pay off. Make choices that lead to greater efficiency and less chaos. Pay attention to details and commit to getting organized. The foundation you create now will serve you well into the future. Help others whenever you can—you’ll be planting seeds of good karma.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 21 – January 19) In the northern hemisphere, welcome the vibrant energy of spring and let it spark your joy. In the southern hemisphere, appreciate the dynamic change of season as you prepare for winter. Wherever you are, spend time in nature. Nourish your inner child through creativity. If possible, spend time with children or lean into childlike wonder. Allow yourself to be spontaneous as you fully engage with life’s beauty.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Whether your childhood felt supportive or isolating, this is a time to reflect on how those early experiences shaped your reality. Our parents either inspire us to follow their example—or teach us how we want to do things differently. Allow yourself to process those memories with compassion. Use what you’ve learned to build a future rooted in self-awareness and healing. The past informs the present, but you get to choose what to carry forward.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 20 – March 21) If your mind feels cluttered, give your thoughts an outlet—write them down or record voice notes. Organize your ideas later; for now, just get them out. Brainstorm with others to gain clarity and refine your vision. Approach conversations with a sense of play and curiosity. Listen openly as other perspectives can help spark insights and lead you toward the breakthroughs you’ve been seeking.

