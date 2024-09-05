Starbucks Winter Menu 2024 Predictions, According To A Former Barista
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
While some people go absolutely bonkers for PSL season, I share the same fervor for Peppermint Mocha season and would argue that it beats out all things pumpkin (don't come for me, PSL nation). Once Starbucks starts serving up their winter menu, I know the holidays are on their way – and there's no better, cozier feeling than that! When I was a barista, I loved that time of year.
Though the coffee chain just dropped their fall menu, I'm already looking ahead to winter. If you're also one to anticipate Starbucks' new menu releases way before they're officially announced, you've come to the right place for the scoop on the upcoming winter lineup. Ahead, find everything you need to know about the 2024 Starbucks winter menu, including my personal predications for what tasty drinks and snacks could be available to order once the PSL hype has died down!
When does the 2024 Starbucks winter menu come out?
Starbucks
The Starbucks winter menu release date hasn't been officially announced yet. Last year, the winter lineup debuted on November 2. In 2022, it hit stores on November 3. Based on this timeline, we anticipate the Starbucks winter menu to be released sometime during the first week of November.
What drinks will be on the 2024 Starbucks winter menu?
Connor Surdi for Starbucks
Again, the exact items for this year's Starbucks winter menu have not been announced yet, though there are some seasonal favorites we definitely expect to return for 2024. The Peppermint Mocha has been a staple in the chain's winter menu since 2022, so we don't see it going anywhere. The Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte have been featured for the past several years, so it's very possible they could return to menus, too.
Will Starbucks have holiday cups for 2024?
Meredith Holser
Starbucks is known to launch specially-designed holiday cups once their winter menu hits cafes, and we foresee them coming back again this year. In the past, the cups have featured red, green, and white motifs to usher in the holiday season. Over the past two years, the Starbucks holiday cup designs played with illustrations of stars, Christmas trees, swirls, and stripes. The holiday theme has touched both hot and cold cups to suit hot or iced beverages!
My Starbucks Winter Menu Predictions
Starbucks
Peppermint Mocha
This undeniably classic winter menu item blends Starbucks' espresso, mocha and peppermint syrups, and milk to create the perfect sippable start to the holiday season. Like I said before, it's likely not going anywhere! The chain has also served up White Peppermint Mochas before.
Starbucks
Chestnut Praline Latte
Starbucks has served up a ton of nutty flavors like hazelnut and pistachio over the years, but I fear nothing beats this chestnut-praline combo. I probably ordered this sweet drink 15 times last year because it's that yummy. I predict it will return for 2024, but I'll admit that's just be because I'm a huge fan.
Starbucks
Caramel Brûlée Latte
Caramel has been a mainstay in Starbucks' coffee bar for years now – customers seem to really love it! That's why I predict the Caramel Brûlée Latte will make an appearance on the 2024 winter menu. This latte is perfectly toasty and sweet to soothe any seasonal craving (that's not peppermint).
Starbucks
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
This drink has historically been made with sugar cookie syrup and Starbucks' blonde espresso, which gives a sweeter effect than their regular blend. The most cheerful part of the bev is the red and green sprinkles that get added on top. I want it to return for that reason alone – it's too good!
More Menu Predictions
Starbucks
Since Starbucks debuted their non-dairy cold foam this year, I could definitely see them leveraging the new menu offering for one or two new winter drinks.
In previous years, they've featured flavors like Irish cream and gingerbread, but I'd love to see them venture out into even more wintery, holiday-esque flavors like red velvet, nutmeg, or even cranberry! It'd also be a massive holiday miracle if they decided to re-launch the Eggnog Latte!
Starbucks
As far as snacks go, the Cranberry Bliss Barbetter come back to menus this winter, or else I will riot. The sweet snack boasts a tasty baked layer, cranberries, cream cheese icing, and orange zest to evoke all the seasonal feels. The Snowman Cookie is also a must-have holiday item (and is totally pic-worthy), so I anticipate it to return as well.
Starbucks has surprised fans with a wide range of different snacks throughout the years, like the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, so I expect a few new never-before-seen bites to join the winter lineup for 2024. Of course, there's gotta be a cake pop in there, too!
Sign up for our newsletter for official updates on the Starbucks winter menu!
- The Creator Of The PSL Explains How It Ended Up On Starbucks' Fall Menu ›
- I Taste Tested The New Lavender Drinks On The Starbucks Spring Menu—Here's My Honest Review ›
- Spoiler Alert: There’s A Stanley Tumbler In The Starbucks Holiday Cups Collection ›
- I Tried Starbucks’ New Boba Drinks – Here’s My Brutally Honest Review ›
- The 2 New Valentine's Drinks On The Starbucks Winter Menu Remind Us Of The Sweeter Things In Life ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.