From Stressed To Refreshed: Here's Your 31-Day Yoga Challenge For October
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Just in time for a brand new month, we're kicking things off a 31-Day YogaChallenge this October. This year has had its fair share of ups and downs, but now it's time to recenter and refresh before our annual Holiday Season Sprint. You deserve to ease out of survivalmode and into a space where your stressisn't triggered as often. We all do.
From poses that lower your cortisol level to stretches that slowly eliminate back pain, here's everything you'll need to go from stressed to refreshed this month.
Week One (October 1st - 6th)
Image via Antoni Shkraba/Pexels
To get our yoga challenge started, we're starting off nice and slow so that your body as well as your senses can awakened. Over the next seven days, let these yoga poses help you center your energy so you can feel present. Trust us - your inbox can wait 10 minutes for you to ease into your day.
Energy-Centering Morning Yoga
Day One
This yoga routine keeps things light by allowing you to perform most movements in the sitting position. They'll help you begin to release any recurring tension you've been feeling.
Day Two
Begin day two of the yoga challenge with another morning stretch that elongates your spine and helps loosen any lingering tension in your hips.
Day Three
Continue stretching your way into day three of the yoga challenge with these soothing stretches.
Day Four
If things are beginning to feel repetitive today, don't give up! The goal is to help your body get used to being stretched before you start powering through your to-do list.
Day Five
If you have an extra five minutes to spare, try this 15 minute morning yoga routine for a slight change of pace.
Day Six
Things are starting to get interesting with this power flow yoga routine. This requires you to finally leave the sitting position and we know you're grateful for that.
Image via Anna Nekrashevich / Pexels
For day 7, take the time to give your body a break from your first week of intentional morning yoga stretches! Make your favorite tea or pumpkin spice latte drink and enjoy the crisp fall air! The fun picks back up October 8th!
We hope you're enjoying October's 31-Day Yoga Challenge so far. Things are going to get exciting soon and we can't wait to hear all about your progress. Be sure to share your journey with us by tagging @britandco & #britstagram!
Lead image via MART PRODUCTION/Pexels.
