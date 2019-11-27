5 Ways to Create an Eco-Inspired Guest Room That Feels Like Home
'Tis the season for holiday hosting and entertaining, which means the arrival of out-of-town guests and the occasional crasher. We love adding a few special touches to make our friends and family feel like our home is their second one. We teamed up with Under the Canopy to create a serene and eco-friendly guest room that will make your guests feel welcome and rested.
1. Bring in Organic Bedding: Give guests the eco treatment with Under the Canopy's new eco-friendly bedding collection made with GOTS-certified organic cotton (GOTS is a processing standard for organic cotton) and available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond. You and your guests can rest (literally) knowing their sheet sets, duvets, blankets and more are all made without any harmful chemicals or dyes. They come in soothing colors (made with OEKO-TEX-certified dyes) too, like this spa blue, ivory, white, and gray, making the perfect blank slate for adding your creativity!
Bonus: Under the Canopy products like their comforters are filled with recycled polyfill and are made in a solar-powered factory that uses water-reducing practices. They also support the local communities near their factory in India with healthcare vans, an online school program and skills training.
2. Create a Welcome Kit: Surprise your guests with a tray or basket of overnight needs like eco-friendly toiletries, a (filled) water bottle, eye mask and earplugs, a yoga blanket and/or mat and dried lavender. Studies have shown that lavender has a calming effect that can help improve sleep cycles. It also smells amazing.
3. Style the Perfect Nightstand: Nightstands are super functional and help balance out the room. You can have fun accessorizing it with cool table lamps, great-smelling candles or a diffuser (to get started right before they arrive) and a tray to hold their accessories. An extra phone charger is always good to have on hand!
4. Gift Personalized Items: Nothing says welcome home like Under the Canopy's monogrammed organic kimono robe, doubling as a great holiday gift they can take home with them. Add a curated selection of books and mags you think your guests will enjoy too, another souvenir from su casa.
5. Add in Some Nature. Dried flowers or low-maintenance winter plants like the jade plant or asparagus fern also make a guest room feel fresh and homey. This is good inspiration for your own room too! Add your personal touch with artwork, mirrors and more Under the Canopy fixings, like organic bath towels in a slew of colors for your guest or en suite bath.
