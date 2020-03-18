Brit Interviews Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, drops by to share his learnings from leading one of the largest social media platforms in the world. As a once junior-level designer at Facebook, Adam chats with Brit and Dave about how he made the leap from Facebook to Instagram, grew through the ranks of management, and leveraged design thinking in his key decisions over the years.
He delves into how he handles social media when it comes to his own kids and their privacy, what he thinks Instagram and social media will look like in the next 10 years, and even the weirdest trends that Instagram users globally constantly "like" and follow.
It's a wild time to be talking about social media. Prior to this week, we admit to having a love/hate relationship with all of it, as we're guessing you've been in the same boat. But given the global pandemic and the self-quarantines and "Shelter in Place" shutdowns happening here in the Bay Area, social media has become an even more crucial connection point to news and loved ones.