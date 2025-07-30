Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

7 New Aldi Finds You Have To Try In August (While They’re Still Around)

Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJul 30, 2025
Aldi’s back at it again with a fresh batch of limited-time finds this August, and there are several standouts every grocery fanatic needs to know about before they disappear. From delectable frozen meals to grab-and-go desserts we need in our bellies immediately, these seven picks are definitely worth an Aldi trip.

Here are 7 new Aldi finds you can't miss while they’re still on shelves in August!

Season's Choice Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

Aldi

Season's Choice Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

This pick is so similar to Trader Joe's Gone Bananas! frozen dessert, except they boast a light layer of peanut butter for extra indulgence. These bite-sized sweets make such an addictive snack for any time of day.

Clancy's Birthday Cake Pretzels

Aldi

Clancy's Birthday Cake Pretzels

Flavored to taste like sweet birthday cake (sprinkles and all!), each bite of this snack is equal parts sugary and salty. Plus, the bag goes for just $2.99, so there's no reason to not add them to your cart.

Friendly Farms Protein Yogurt

Friendly Farms Protein Yogurt

With 17 grams of protein per serving, this $4.89 yogurt is a must for anyone with protein goals. Whether you scoop it into smoothies or top it with granola, it's going to keep you full and nourished for hours.

Mama Cozzi's Buffalo Chicken Dip Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Buffalo Chicken Dip Deli Pizza

Two of the absolute best party foods join forces for this $6.99 find: Buffalo chicken dip and frozen pizza. It's ideal for serving a small crowd or just keeping it all to yourself. This Aldi find will officially hit shelves on August 6.

Clancy's Hot Honey Potato Chips

Clancy's Hot Honey Potato Chips

Hot honey goes great with just about anything, including these $1.99 potato chips you can easily serve beside summer sandwiches and burgers. Yum. This Aldi find hits stores on August 13.

Specially Selected Jalape\u00f1o Cheddar Sourdough Bread

Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough Bread

Jalapeño and cheddar cheese is a stellar flavor combo, and when thrown into sourdough, it gets even better. This $3.99 loaf is a tasty base for morning toasts, sandwiches, and even grilled cheeses. We're hungry already! This Aldi find will officially hit shelves on August 20 – but it looks well worth the wait.

Journey To India Mini Vegetable Samosas

Journey To India Mini Vegetable Samosas

These heat-and-heat samosas are reminiscent of your favorite Indian takeout spot, just without the higher cost. The box is just $4.49 and even comes with a fancy tamarind dipping sauce to complete the meal. This Aldi find will be available starting August 20.

