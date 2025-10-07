Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Spooky snacks and so much more.

8 New Aldi Finds You Won’t Want To Miss In October

New Aldi​ Items October 2025
Aldi
By Bre AveryOct 07, 2025
October at Aldi always feels extra cozy, and this month’s lineup leans into all the flavors of fall. Plus, the grocer's stocked a few Halloween treats that are way too fun to pass up. It’s the best time for caramel-filled snacks and ghost-shaped pizzas.

Whether you’re planning a Halloween party, setting the table with a fun surprise for family dinner, or just craving something seasonal to sip on, Aldi’s October finds make grocery shopping feel festive. These limited-time drops always go quickly, so it’s worth grabbing your favorites while they’re still on shelves—before the next wave of holiday goodies takes over.

From sweet to savory finds, here are the top eight new fall standouts hitting Aldi shelves this month.

Scroll to see all the new can't-miss Aldi finds we're excited about this October!

Specially Selected Apple Cider Sauce Mini Cakes

Aldi

If you love warm spices and apples these mini cakes are the perfect grab-and-go treat. They’ve got that homemade cider donut feel, but in a snackable cake form—ideal to eat with a hot coffee on a chilly morning.

Belmont Whipped Cheesecake

Aldi

This one’s a must-have for dessert lovers. Instead of a dense slice, Aldi’s cheesecake is light and whipped, almost mousse-like. It’s a great option for anyone who wants a deliciously rich flavor without the heaviness of a traditional cheesecake.

Choceur Chocolate Pretzel Clusters

Aldi

Sweet and salty fans, this one’s for you. These pretzels are coated in caramel and finished with a touch of salt, making them dangerously addictive. They work as both a mid-day snack and a party bowl filler.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Ghost Shaped Cheese Pizza

Aldi

Dinner doesn’t get cuter than this. Shaped like a ghost with mozzarella “sheets,” olive eyes, and a marinara smile, this pizza is both festive and easy to pop in the oven. And yes—it’s made with 100% real cheese.

Reggano Halloween Pasta

Aldi

If you’re looking to keep dinner on-theme for Halloween, Reggano has you covered with this pasta shaped for the holiday. It’s a fun way to make even a weeknight dinner feel seasonal, especially for kids (or let’s be honest—adults, too).

Field Craft Pear & Pomegranate Hard Seltzer

Aldi

Aldi’s seltzer game gets a fruity fall twist with this blend of pear and pomegranate. At 9% ABV and made with 31% fruit juice, it’s more full-bodied than your standard seltzer. Each pack comes with four 16-oz cans—perfect for sharing!

Summit Popz Spiced Apple Cider

Aldi

If you love the taste of apple cider but want something lighter, this fizzy prebiotic soda is the answer. It’s naturally flavored, lightly spiced, and only has 3 grams of sugar!

Zarita Ready To Drink Chocolate Martini

Aldi

For a more indulgent option, Aldi is offering a ready-to-drink chocolate martini. Made with agave wine, natural flavors, and caramel color, it’s smooth, rich, and feels like a true grown-up spin on dessert.

