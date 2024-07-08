10 Amazon Workout Sets Perfect For All Your Hot Girl Walks
The problem with workout clothes is that you can't just re-wear them the same way you re-wore that top from two days ago. You just sweat your butt off, and they stink. It's safe to say, once you wear a workout set, just throw them in the wash. But what if the amount of times you workout does not correlate with laundry day? It's safe to say you need to expand your workout wardrobe. If you want to avoid spending hundreds of dollars, but still want a variety of sets... to Amazon we go! Here are 12 dependable workout sets to add to your exercise wardrobe.
OQQ Workout Outfits for Women 2 Piece Exercise Set
A super simple, yet perfect set for any workout occasion. This ribbed two piece set is Amazon's Choice, and it's highly rated for it's quality. You can get this set in 28 different colors for $20. Personally, I have multiples of this set in a few different colors.
OLCHEE Womens Workout Sets 2 Piece
There are so many options to choose from on Amazon, so I tend to trust a number one best seller! This acid washed combo is flattering on any body type. The waist tucks in your tummy during any type of workout, and the quality of the material is durable. While sifting through many radiant reviews, I decided to get one for myself, you can too for only $20.
ATTRACO 2 Piece Tennis Dresses for Women
I know I'm not the only one who hopped on the pickleball wave recently — and like everyone else, I'm obsessed. If you're like me, I strongly urge you to get yourself a cute little tennis set like this one for your next game. This $38 set is a great option, coming with built in shorts and pockets!
ENERBLOOM Womens Yoga Jumpsuits Workout One Piece Romper
Though this technically isn't a set, I am a sucker for a one-piece anything. Sometimes, it makes my life easier knowing there's only one component to my outfit — I can just toss it on and go. This super cute workout romper is stretchy, breathable, and it has pockets if you're wearing it on the go. It's available in six colors for $30.
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Outfits
There is nothing I love more than variety. This workout set gives you two different top styles to pair with your shorts. The material is lightweight and sweat-proof, but will not stretch out. For $34, you get two different outfits and that alone is worth it to me.
HAEOF Womens Trendy Workout Outfit
This set is giving me all the Y2K vibes. Super breathable, this set is made from stretchy material for optimal comfort. It's perfect for a yoga or pilates class. Honestly, this set could also be worn just lounging around the house, too. Add this to your workout wardrobe for only $20.
Buttergene Women Workout Set
This is a great option if you prefer long sleeves when working out. This particular set is very snug, and it hugs you in all the right places — great for activities like running. I would recommend sizing up because sometimes it can be too tight. This workout set comes in 13 colors and can belong to you for $30!
ANRABESS Womens Athletic Workout Romper
Though not technically a set, this jumpsuit makes for a comfy and cute workout fit. The loose shorts are fantastic if you don't want tight bottoms. This outfit is perfect for activity that requires a lot of movement like tennis or running. Plus, it's a great Free People dupe. This romper comes in 16 different colors and is $40.
RXRXCOCO Seamless Workout Set
What a fun strappy to add to your collection! This highly rated set caught my eye for the top alone — I mean that back is gorgeous — but upon further investigation, there's so much more to it. The quality of the material is both comfortable and fitting. Plus, if you like a scrunched booty short, you should absolutely get this set for only $22.
SUUKSESS Women Seamless Ribbed Workout Set
If you opt for leggings versus workout shorts, this set is perfect for you. The fabric is thick, so it won't be see through and it will last. This unique workout top is a halter top, but still provides support in whatever activity you are doing. You can get this set for $28 — just keep in mind it runs small!
