I Went From Loathing Running To Loving It With This Advice — Here Are My Running Tips For Beginners
Growing up, I couldn’t imagine anything more torturous than the forced mile runs in P.E. class — or even worse, the dreaded PACER Test. The sweat pouring down my face, my beat-red face that everyone claimed "wasn't that bad" (It was, by the way.), my lungs begging for mercy and a gym teacher honed in on me culminated into an absolute sh*t show that made me loathe intense cardio.
How anyone could enjoy this miserable activity was a mystery to me, especially as I entered adulthood. Pop me in a spin class or sign me up for boxing and I’ll gamely grind away, but up until recently I wholeheartedly identified as a member of the “if you see me running, I’m probably being chased” crowd.
About a year ago, for a reason still unknown to me, I felt compelled to start running — and I haven't stopped since. Once you get into it (which can definitely take some time), running can become such a freeing exercise, and an outlet from all of your stressors. This love for running didn't come to me easily though, which is why I compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you get started on your running journey and become a marathoner in no time (Or just get your mile time under 10 minutes. That took me an embarrassing amount of time.).
Go For Distance, Not Speed
Photo by Gustavo Fring / PEXELS
Running a mile is no simple feat, whether you can do it in under five minutes or over fifteen. When you start running, your body needs time to develop the stamina and energy to support you on your runs. Ignore the time it takes and get as far as you can — even if it means walking for part of it.
Find Amazing Running Shoes
Photo by Gustavo Fring / PEXELS
Comfortable running shoes are key to a successful (and comfortable) run. I absolutely adore my Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoes, but they serve walking better than running, so I traded them out for Nike's Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEXPegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX for a better stride. I've heard plenty of people rave about HOKA's collection of running sneakers, so give those a look, too.
Run Somewhere That's Comfortable To You
Photo by Mikhail Nilov / PEXELS
Whether it's your neighborhood or a stretch of road in the next town over, start running in areas you know. This will ease any navigational stress and allow for a more seamless experience.
Run At Whatever Time Of Day You'd Like
Photo by Kirill Lazarev / PEXELS
You don't have to get up at the crack of dawn to get a good run in. Go for a quick job on your lunch break or hit the pavement after work — whatever time is easiest for you to maintain a consistent habit.
You Don't Need To Run Everyday To Maintain The HabitPhoto by Blue Bird / PEXELS
Spoiler alert: you need to take care of your body. If your muscles are aching or your day is too packed to pencil in some time for a run, don't sweat it. Pick up the next day and give your body the R&R it needs.
Get A GOOD Sports Bra
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio / PEXELS
I truly cannot stress this enough. The last thing you want is to be halfway through your run with your chest rising and falling with each step...believe me, I've been there. Whether you're a part of the IBTC (itty bitty titty comittee) or have a larger bust like myself, a supportive sports bra is imperative to your workout wardrobe. If you have a larger chest, give Knix's Catalyst Sports Bra a try for an ultra-supported fit. For small and medium chested women, I recommend Lululemon's Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, which comes in A–DDD(E) cup sizes.
You Don't Have To Run Alone
Photo by Liliana Drew / PEXELS
There are plenty of beginner-friendly run clubs all over the country. Use TikTok or Instagram and search your city's name with "run club," and you're bound to find a group that will make running at least a little less painful.
Remember: running isn't supposed to be easy. (How annoying, right?!) It takes time to build up your strength to run quickly and for long distances, so listen to your body and you'll be surprised by how athletic you truly are.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.