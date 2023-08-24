Anthropologie's Falling For Anthro With Phoebe Tonkin Is The Ultimate Fall Party Inspiration
Gilmore Girls and Starbucks' fall menu season are usually synonymous with casual + cozy sweater weather but this year, Anthropologie is taking a sparklier approach. The glitz and glam of their newest Falling for Anthro collection (starring The Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin) is the thing of all your party + pre-holiday + '90s dreams. I'm obsessed with everything, and you will be too!
The Cami NYC Bibiana Dress ($485) and By Anthropologie Faux Fur Shrug ($98) combo is giving lavender latte and I am all over it.
I know without a doubt that Rachel Green would want to get her hands on The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve ($98) and Pilcro Tux Shorts ($98)
Is a sheer top your go-to concert outfit idea? Then you absolutely need to add the Eva Franco Starlight Long-Sleeve Sheer Tunic ($98) to your wardrobe for holiday season.
My favorite aesthetic contrast is dressy meets casual, and this combo of the Caballero Sheer Mesh Sparkle Dress ($158) and T.La Hooded Sweatshirt ($88) might just be my favorite look in the whole Anthro collection!
Don't underestimate the power of a monochromatic outfit. Case in point: the Bloni Sheer Mock-Neck Sparkle Mesh Dress($398) paired with theGood American Car Coat ($259).
If you're really, really attached to the idea of sweater weather, but still want to dress up, don't worry. The 4SI3NNA Long-Sleeve Striped Sweater Mini Dress ($158) is just for you!
If you ask me, the Sunday in Brooklyn Gilded Sheer Mesh Top ($78) x The Tilda Slip Skirt ($88) x Bibi Lou Belac Heels ($200) look Phoebe Tonkin wears is exactly what our favorite teen drama stars wore in the 2000s, and what makes you look trendy in Manhattan's Lower East Side today.
Sprinkle some color into your outfit thanks to the By Anthropologie Ombre Sequin Buttondown Shirt ($138). Pair with the Stella Nova Harpa Faux Leather Culotte Trousers ($259) and Sam Edelman Brit Kitten Heels ($150) to let the blouse take center stage.
Maxi dresses aren't just for our boho babes, and the Sabina Musayev Merit Sequin Lace-Up Maxi Dress ($495) proves it.
Polka dots are always playful, and when you have a neutral fabric like the By Anthropologie Sheer Polka Dot Dress ($88), you can pair it with any and every color.
