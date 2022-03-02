11 Calming DIYs To Help Reduce Worry And Anxiety
There's a lot going on in the world right now, and if you're feeling like you need some extra self-care, one way to keep your mind occupied is to do aDIYproject... or 11. Getting crafty can actually help you feel less anxious, and once you're done, you'll have a fun new creation to keep. So if you need to step away for a few, we recommend putting on some chill music and trying these DIYs, from candles to our go-to comfort food recipes. You just might find that making some time for self-care helps you feel more energized and ready to take on whatever challlenges may come next.
Bath Bombs
If there's anything that sets us at ease, it's a bubble bath. Add in your own essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus to make this an extra-relaxing experience. In addition to the mental and emotional benefits of taking a bath, the epsom salts and citric acids will also help you feel better physically.
Ingredients
- 1 cup baking soda
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup citric acid
- 1/2 cup epsom salt
- 3 teaspoons water
- 3 teaspoons coconut oil (melted)
- essential oils
- food coloring
- dried flowers/ dried lavender
- bath bomb mold
Instructions
- Mix the baking soda, cornstarch, citric acid, and epsom salt together in one bowl and the water and coconut oil in another.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ones and mix.
- Separate your mixture into a few different bowls before you add in the essential oils and food coloring.
- Pack your bath bomb into the two halves of the mold so that they're overflowing, then press the halves together.
- Remove one side of the mold and wiggle the other half out. Let dry overnight on a cookie sheet.
Rose + Pistachio Italian Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is the perfect way to start or end your day, and it'll warm you down to your toes during those times when you need a little bit of extra coziness. This recipe is a bit more like pudding in terms of texture so you can nix the cornstarch if you'd rather drink it.
Make Your Own Comfort Box
There's something about having a bunch of comforting things in one place that boosts our serotonin. Whether you fill your box with spa essentials, family photos, or souvenirs from a really good trip, opening it up whenever you need to will help you focus on the good times and set your mind at ease.
Materials
- A box (a shoebox or small cardboard box works great)
- Paint
- Scrapbook paper
Instructions
- Paint the outside of your box with as many colors as you want to make it fun to look at.
- Cover the inside with a scrapbook paper that complements the paint you chose.
- Fill with your favorite items.
- Go through it whenever you need to!
Make Your Own Serotonin Display
DIY a display board to show off a collection of your favorite memories or mementoes. Hang up your favorite photos, quotes that help you stay calm, or add a shelf for something from your childhood that's special to you. Choosing to display these items on your wall means that you'll always be able to see them, and you can rearrange it whenever you want to.
DIY Chai Tea Candle
Candles are an easy way to add some cozy to your space when you're feeling anxious, and it can be even more fun to make your own! This chai tea version calls for all different kinds of spices but you can switch things up with cocoa powder, matcha powder, or even instant coffee to make your favorite drink instead.
DIY Face Mist
Face mists are a great way to give your skin a refresher anytime of day (we especially love a spritz when our inevitable afternoon slump hits). You can customize the scents to maximize the anti-anxiety potential, or add in your favorite toner to benefit your skin.
Ingredients:
- Glass spray bottles
- Rosewater
- Witch Hazel
- Tea Tree Oil
Instructions:
- Mix equal parts rosewater and witch hazel, then add a drop of oil.
- Spritz and enjoy.
Slow Cooker Mac + Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is the epitome of comfort food as far as we're concerned. And making it in your slow cooker just means that it's easier than ever to get a bowl of decadent, cheesy mac. You don't even need to precook your pasta! Top with your fave spices and enjoy.
Anthropologie-Inspired Wall Art
Sometimes when you're feeling down in the dumps, you just want to take those emotions out on something. Art is a great way to do that, especially when you just get to splatter paint on a canvas. Stick with your space's color palette or find bright colors to boost your mood.
Rosemary Watermelonade
If alcohol makes you feel more off-kilter than relaxed, consider making a mocktail in lieu of cracking that bottle of rosé open. This watermelon lemonade is the perfect addition to your dinner *and* it'll get you in the mood for summer. Yes please!

Anti-Anxiety Chocolate Chip + Chamomile Cookies
Anti-Anxiety Chocolate Chip + Chamomile Cookies

(Recipe from Joy Bauer. Makes about 26 cookies)
On top of the fact that chocolate chip cookies in general fill us with all kinds of nostalgia, these bad boys have anxiety-fighting ingredients which make us love them even more. Add a tablespoon of flax or chia seeds for some extra calm.
Ingredients:
- Nonstick oil spray
- 1 cup creamy almond butter
- 1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 chamomile tea bags (open tea bags, and use the dried tea leaves)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon melted butter (or canola oil)
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and while it's heating up, add the oil spray to a baking sheet. You can also line with parchment paper instead.
- Purée chickpeas in a food processor. Combine with the remaining ingredients (except chocolate chips) in a mixing bowl, then mix the chocolate chips in. You can also pulse all of the ingredients (except chocolate chips) in a food processor until the chickpeas are pureed and everything is well combined if you'd rather. Just don't over mix!
- Scoop the cookie dough into balls that are around one heaping tablespoon each, and place on your baking sheet. Gently press down on each with the back of a fork (you can make a criss-cross pattern by doing it in two different directions). If the batter is too sticky, add some oil spray to the fork.
- Bake for about 15 minutes. Serve soft and warm.
DIY Wire Bracelets
By making your own bracelets, you'll be able to have something comforting with you at all times. Make a heart, or twist the wire into the initial of a loved one. All you need is some brass wire, a bracelet bending bar, and pliers. Done and done.
