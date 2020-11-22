New podcast alert!
Let It Snow With This Easy Holiday Snow Globe Tutorial

Whether you want to tap into some holiday nostalgia, or find a fun DIY to do with your kiddos, this simple snow globe craft offers both! Together with Camp by Walmart, we built a customizable crafting journey so you can execute this decor upgrade based on your style preferences and the supplies you have around the house. For this project, you'll need to decide if you want your snow globe to be inside of a mason jar or glass orb, what type of snow you want (hello, glitter!), and what holiday scene should go inside. With 16 possible outcomes, we can't wait to see what you come up with. Check it out by watching the winter wonderland snow globe tutorial now!

