21 Perfect Gifts for The Homebody in Your Life
More time at home in 2020 has certainly changed our relationship to our living spaces — for better or worse. Maybe you've started to notice all the little improvements and upgrades you want to make, or have turned into a bonafide nester. Either way, with winter upon us, we're bound to spend even more time within our living quarters so it might behoove us all to tap into our inner homebody and embrace staying in. Ahead, we rounded up gift recommendations that promise to elevate the indoor experience and turn any space into a homey sanctuary. Get ready to help someone fall in love with their casa all over again.
Anure Maximalist Candle ($35): The decorative candle trend takes on a new meaning with these playful wax shapes that are (almost) too beautiful to burn.
Hedley & Bennet Carryall Apron ($85): Master chefs (and those in training) will love these unisex aprons that come in a rainbow of colors to match any kitchen style.
MLE Cloud Eye Mask ($48): We have a feeling this silky-soft cloud-shaped sleep mask will bring on the best sleep ever.
Bed Threads Sage 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set ($250): Invite a calm and elevated feel into the bedroom with a sage linen bed set that gets even softer with time.
Wilde House Paper Pose Art Print ($24): This minimal artwork will add a subtle touch of color to any room.
Driftaway Coffee Subscription ($44 for three months): This sustainability-focused coffee roaster starts with a taste test with four delicious bags of coffee so you don't have to guess your giftee's coffee preferences. From there, they can customize the monthly subscription service to their liking.
Moglea Rainbow Swirl Stationery Set ($20): Inspire a return to letter writing with a beautiful, hand-painted card set.
Comida Mexicana Cookbook by Rosa Cienfuegos ($28): Give the gift of soulful Mexican flavors via recipes from Rosa Cienfuegos's homeland.
Chantal Ceramics Fun Soap Dishes ($30): One of these handmade, cheeky sud-catchers will brighten up any sink.
Leon and George Pilea Peperomioides ($84): This quirky plant is perfect for the green thumbs in your life.
Jo and June Vintage Brass Shell Bookend Set ($42): Eager readers who love a perfectly curated bookshelf will dig these beachy bookends.
Urban Outfitters Round Pintuck Pillow ($49): Can one ever have too many throw pillows? We think not. With nine colors to choose from in this soft velvety fabric, you can't go wrong.
Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player ($40): Help set the mood with a new way to listen to tunes.
West Elm Minimalist Stripe Napkins - Set of 4 ($10): Even if the gift recipient in question dines at their coffee table every night, there's no reason they can't still have a polished place setting with these cute napkins.
Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo Jigsaw Puzzle ($35): You can't be a homebody without a budding passion for puzzles!
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Tissue Box Cover ($58): Filed under home decor we didn't know we needed but now really do.
NewMe Fitness Instructional Yoga Mat ($30): Unlike typical yoga mats, this one has a built-in cheat sheet so you can learn poses at home without an instructor.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($84): Need an elegant and fragrant way to upgrade someone's nightstand? This terracotta diffuser will do just that.
Slowdown Studio Large 2021 Calendar ($45): Keep tabs on the passing of time with a colorful wall calendar from Slowdown Studio.
Xenia Taler Terrazzo Coaster Set ($40): A porcelain coaster set will keep anyone's hydration game nice and tidy.
Brookstone Heated Plush Blanket ($50): The home accessory of the moment is without a doubt the heated blanket — and you pretty much can't go wrong by gifting one of these cozy items.
