The Best Hand Creams For Extremely Dry & Wrinkled Skin, According To Experts
With the welcoming of colder months and it's much colder weather, you get a lot of changes. The good: PSL's, all the chunky knit sweaters, and cozy fall candles. The bad: allergies, dry skin, and chilly nights. And while I'll quickly embrace all of the good, one thing I continue to struggle with year after year is dry skin, specifically around my hands.
On top of regularly struggling with dry skin, as soon as September and October hits everything just gets worst. The harsh weather makes my hands so dry, wrinkled, and crackly. I'm starting to notice more and more sagging skin in areas with thinner skin, like my neck or my hands — which is so not what I'm going for.
In order to get ahead of the problem and in an attempt to treat it, I talked to the experts to Sara Millecam (Founder at Lash Lift Store), Nashville-based dermatologist Dr. Natalie Curcio, and Jessica Iturzaeta (Licensed Esthetician of Simply Jess Skincare) to get the inside scoop on how to treat wrinkles and dry skin! Keep on reading to hear all about their thoughts!
What type of products should you use for dry or wrinkled hands?
Jessica Iturzaeta, of Simply Jess Skincare, gave me the best advice for what ingredients and qualities to look for when it comes to treating dry or wrinkled hands. She said that an ultra moisturizing, cream-based product is going to be the most nourishing for you! Iturzaeta also let us know that she loves ingredients like ceramides and glycerin, as they're humectants — AKA they "promote the retention of water," according to Merriam-Webster.
Iturzaeta also suggested adding some oil to the cream and really let that absorb into the skin when you're treating dry and chapped hands. Doing this at night — almost like a mask for the hands — gives the products time to really absorb and repair the skin!
Another tip? SPF, SPF, SPF. If you're like me, then you're an avid SPF user on your face, but didn't know to apply it to your hands as regularly! Never neglect the neck and hands when applying your sunscreen for the day — this is key!
Amazon
Supergoop Handscreen
Speaking of sunscreen, this incredible "handscreen" (get it?) is a largely loved product by many. It's perfect for making sure your hands are covered and staying protected in the sun from any UV rays, which will also prevent wrinkles! This sunscreen is made to be the perfect texture for your hands, leaving them with no grease or oil residue!
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
Iturzaeta says that she always tell her clients to not only treat the hands with moisturizer, but also adding exfoliating products to treat the wrinkles, like alpha hydroxy acids. These will help to make sure you're keeping the hands nice and smooth, before you go in with additional moisturizers and oils. This product is one of her fave exfoliants to start off your hand skincare routine! You'll definitely want to add this to your list!
Amazon
Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream
Sara Millecam, Founder at Lash Lift Store, says that when looking to moisturize and rejuvenate dry wrinkled hands, you want to focus on active ingredients that will hydrate and repair the skin. Shea butter and ceramides deeply moisturize skin, while hyaluronic acid adds volume and hydration. Glycerin is also great, given how it takes moisture from the air and transfers it to the skin. She says regarding age control, retinol, peptides and antioxidants like vitamins C and E assist with collagen synthesis and shielding from pollution respectively!
She recommends Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream especially because it contains a blend of ceramides, glycerin, and urea that delivers deep moisture! We love the sound of that!
Amazon
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream is also another excellent product that Millecam recommended for us! She says that it is praised for moisturizing even the most dehydrated, sore skin because of the high glycerin level in it! It will work hard to give you buttery soft and smooth hands in no time! We love this one!
Amazon
StriVectin Volumizing Hand Cream
This hand cream is a fantastic product recommended by Millecam. She explained that it offers age-related benefits such as improvement of skin laxity through powerful peptides and moisturizers, slowing down the occurrence of dynamic surface wrinkles over time. This means that it will work hard to not only prevent future wrinkles, but also help diminish the existing ones you have already!
Lovely Skin
DefenAge 10 Lux Cream
For dry, wrinkled hands, Nashville-based dermatologist Dr. Curcio recommends using the 10 Luxe Hand and Body Cream. She notes that using this product, both alone and in combination with skin rejuvenation procedures, can help reduce skin crepiness, tighten skin, and improve the overall quality of the skin. This cream belongs to the category of “performance skincare,” which provides anti-aging benefits on a global scale. Dr. Curcio says that it's a cream with a rich, luxurious texture, elegant feel, clean smell of natural ingredients, and fragrance-free.
It's also super fast-acting! The first results will usually appear immediately to one week after the first application and include a feeling of increased hydration and decreased dryness, which makes the skin feel better! After a couple weeks, you will notice a huge difference in your skin!
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore
This patented anti-aging cream won BeautyInc's greatest skincare award, so it's among some of the best products you can get when it comes to anti-aging. That's why we had to add it to the list! While we want to always take care of our face and neck, we can't neglect the hands as well! So, apply this rapid anti-aging cream on your hands after using it on your face, and you'll start seeing incredible change!
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Collagen Cream
First Aid Beauty has to be one of my all-time favorite brands ever. They help treat so many of my skin problems like eczema, washing, dryness — and now also hand skincare! This firming cream is filled with collagen, which will help to fill in any lines or wrinkles that you may have on your hands. It will also be great for firming those areas where skin might be sagging or loose. Put this on your neck for firming, then add to your hands. It's a simple addition to your skincare routine that's just that easy!
