Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Gwyn Stewart 1. Strawberry Shortcake & Bows If you're ditching traditional V-Day plans in favor of something that centers your relationship with your friends, you need something that's not obviously associated with romantic love. Why strawberries? Besides being one of the sweetest fruits you can put in any dessert, they have a cutesy vibe that looks amazing on nails. P.S. Add a pink bow decal to one of your nails for a bit of contrast!

Patricia Santos 2. Fire Engine Red This one's for the girl who loves wearing shiny, red, and oval nails because it's her version of the 'Superwoman pose.' We haven't figured out why this color makes us feel so powerful, but we know it's a must for anyone who's not afraid to plan her date on Valentine's Day.

Shai 3. Cherry 8-Ball Does a little minimalism mixed with a touch of brashness sum up your personality? Great! You'll love these cherry 8-ball nails that have the unmistakable sign of both.

Madalyn Lackey 4. Queen of Hearts Are you aching to show off your new engagement ring à la Zendaya? Then you need the perfect Valentine's Day nails to complement it like this queen of hearts design. We can't stop staring at the cute red designs that remind us of scones. (Great, now we're hungry...)

Nail Reformation 5. Nail Reformation Precious Love Nails These nails remind us of strawberry milk for some reason, but in a totally cutesy and not school lunch-y way. They feel similar to the queen of hearts nails, but the light pink base and different sized hearts creates a slight, sweet difference.

KISS 6. Kiss Voguish Fantasy Artificial Nails Okay, okay...so these aren't pink or red, but some people love the idea of wearing hearts without all those "traditional" Valentine's Day colors. Seriously, uou'll love wearing these black and white press-on nails! They almost remind us of cow print nails — which we kind of miss wearing, if we're being honest.

Amazon 7. heyhae Valetines Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips Don't sleep on gel strip nails because they're a great alternative to press-ons! These semi-cured designs make a great fit for Valentine's Day because they blend simplicity with optimism.

Nail Reformation 8. Nail Reformation Love In Motion Nails Let the whole world know you're in love with these press-on nails! You'll have different heart designs on three fingers, so can wear your heart on your nails, not your sleeve. 😉

Olive & June 9. Olive and June Red Hearts Nails Similar to the gel strip nails, these cute red heart designs are for the girl who loves to keep things low-key in love. Whether you're single, dating, or secretly engaged (we won't tell), you'll love hiding your heart in plain sight.

Amazon 10. beetles Gel Polish Valentines 'Cherry of Love' Nails Skip the strawberries and go straight for cherries with these nails. You can still wear them to your Galentine's brunch, but you'll also catch your date smiling at them when you're alone.

11. Glamnetic Pure Hearts Press On Nails These nails are the perfect match for anyone who's a fan of yummy sweet treats! If you're baking all morning for your at-home Valentine's Day plans, make sure your nails are included in the cute pics you'll be adding to Instagram!

Ulta 12. OPI x Wicked xPRESS/ON 'Totally Ozmopolitan' Nails Take your shiny, red, and oval nails to greater heights — er, lengths — with these OPI x Wicked nails. Since they're press-ons, you can wear them during date night and soak them off later if they feel like a hassle.

KISS 13. KISS Gel Fantasy Jelly Nails Take a break from all things red, pink, and white by wearing these lilac jelly nails! They have silver hearts on them, giving your nails a shiny glow!

Olive & June 14. Olive and June Secret Sauce Velvet Nails Designs aren't always needed for memorable nails! Rock this velvet set and watch everyone at your table feel tempted to order a nice glass of red wine...or three.

