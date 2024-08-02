Watch This Exclusive Clip From Halle Berry & Mark Wahlberg's Spy Romance 'The Union'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's a good chance that when you think back to your first love, you either smile fondly or roll your eyes. (I, unfortunately, do the latter). Love at any age can be all-consuming, beautiful, and terrifying when you realize it has the potential to change your entire future. And apparently, the same can be said when you're a super spy, which is the case for Halle Berry in The Union, which drops on Netflix August 16.
In the summer movie, Halle Berry's character Roxanne reconnects with her high school sweetheart Mike (Mark Wahlberg) after 25 years — and proceeds to recruit him for a top secret mission in London. Their relationship might start on rocky ground considering they haven't seen in each other in years, but their banter proves just how much emotion still exists between them. Check it out for yourself in this exclusive clip featuring their reunion!
Mike and Roxanne haven't spoken since high school, and Mike is shocked to see her turn up at his local bar, especially since she was never able to hold her liquor. Even though they might not remember high school the exact same way, I love seeing how much electricity runs through their conversation! It's a little flirty and a little cautious (just like all good spy romances), and I can't wait to see them get even closer throughout the movie.
You can stream The Union on Netflix starting August 16. The movie stars Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.
