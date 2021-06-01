23 Creative Grad Gifts Your Grad Will Love
After a year of hard work, countless study nights, and essay writing, it's finally summer vacation! It's time for road trips, beach vacations, and of course, for new grads, the inevitable job hunting. They've tossed their caps and scooped up their diplomas and deserve something special for this major milestone. Whether they're totally into Friends or can't get enough cute home decor, check out our top recommendations for graduation gifts they'll love.
Mondaine Swiss Railway Classic Watch ($225): If and when they're starting a new job, this classic and colorful watch will help them get to meetings on time. The strap is made from recycled PET bottles and is so pretty!
Minted Personalized Tote ($30): Upgrade their cotton market bag with one designed by Minted independent artists and personalized with a free foil-pressed leather tag.
Brit + Co Classes ($96/annual subscription): Ignite their creativity with an all-access member pass to 120+ courses, from art and design to food to home and garden and more.
Have an entrepreneur on your hands? Check out Brit + Co's Selfmade, our 10-week highly-interactive virtual course where the world's top female entrepreneurs will teach them how to create or grow a new business.
Minted Grad Collage ($24+) Capture their favorite college photos in this personalized collage they'll treasure for years to come.
Cococlectic Chocolate Subscription Box ($43+): Who wouldn't want chocolate delivered to their door? If the grad in your life has a serious sweet tooth, get them some sugary treats in honor of their accomplishment.
Glossier The Makeup Set ($40, was $50): Quarantine totally changed everyone's makeup game, and we're sure your grad will love this set that promises a barely-there look.
Vera Bradley Lana Utility Backpack ($110): Actress Lana Condor helped design this bag (which is made with recycled cotton), making this essential accessory a great gift for any To All The Boys fan.
Anthropologie Pineapple Cocktail Shaker ($48): Make cocktails all summer with this stainless steel shaker that'll make a statement on any bar cart.
cadence build your 6 Bundle ($70, was $84): This customizable honeycomb of travel containers from this AAPI- and woman-owned business can be used for shampoos, jewelry, vitamins, creams, and more. Plus, the capsules come in a variety of fun colors.
Papier Colourblock Notebook ($27) Give them a place to scribble big ideas, small reminders and anything that inspires them. Choose the style of paper (lined, dotted, plain) and personalize with their name or nickname.
Elia Fulmen Uncommon Threaders ($68): Wear these earrings plain, or add some charms for a look that's totally unique. The 14k gold vermeil accessories are a chic and minimal addition to any summer wardrobe.
Foria "Me Time" Bath Salt Trio ($44): After an especially hard year your grad deserves a spa day. These CBD bath salts will turn their bathroom into an oasis.
Chloé Eau de Parfum ($105+): If your grad is looking for a new sophisticated scent, opt for this fresh and feminine spray that has notes of peony, magnolia, and honey.
Selena Gomez Rare Vinyl Record ($23): Grabbing your grad's favorite album on vinyl will definitely make their day. There's also a good chance they'll use it as decor, so it's like a two-in-one gift!
lottie london The Rose Golds Eyeshadow Palette ($8): Summer is the perfect excuse to break out a warm-toned eyeshadow palette. We love that this pick is cruelty-free, and the more glitter, the better!
Anthropologie Eden Vase ($28): If they're starting to decorate their first apartment, the grad in your life might appreciate some decor that'll make their new place feel more like home. We love how textured and unexpected these vases are.
Urban Outfitters Vinyl Record Storage Shelf ($99): This vintage-inspired display shelf will keep their records organized and look good while doing it.
Globe Trekkers Mini Cork Globe ($40): Whether they studied abroad or have plans to backpack around the world, your grad will love this opportunity to keep track of their travels.
Reusable Bubble Tea Cup ($15): If they can't get enough boba (which we totally get), then they'll love this reusable cup. It's waste-free and super cute and great for morning smoothies.
The One With All the Recipes: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Friends ($14, was $25): Give them more culinary skills than boiling up ramen water and heating cold pizza with recipes from their favorite Friends episodes.
Homesick New Job Candle ($34): In honor of their new job, gift your grad this candle that smells like coffee, fresh pens, and an empty notebook.
Mark & Graham Personalized Small Travel Case ($69): The durable vegan leather and soft lining make this travel case a beautiful and useful grad gift. There's multiple compartments for accessories and jewelry, and a customizable monogram.
Regal Unlimited Movie Passes ($18+/month): We are so excited that movie theaters are reopening, and if your grad is too, gift them unlimited movie tickets for the summer, plus 10 percent off concessions. A Quiet Place II, anyone?
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!