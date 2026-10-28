These 15 Comfortable Halloween Costumes Feel Like Pajamas

From leggings to literal pajamas, these are some of the easiest and comfiest costumes for October 31st. Check 'em out!

We can't tell whether it's because we've been wearing loungewear for the last year and a half or we swore off heels in favor of comfy mules shoes , but we're going with some comfortable Halloween costumes this year. However, that doesn't mean we can't still look cute.

Brit + Co Star Wars Rey Costume Rey might be saving the Galaxy, but girl knows how to stay comfortable. With a tee, slacks, and fabric you may or may not be able to use as a blanket later, you'll stay stylish and relaxed.

Brit + Co Alien This costume is like the perfect intersection between Willy Wonka and a highlighter. A unitard is basically like pj's right?

Brit + Co Golden Gate Bridge Tee shirt dress? A must. Heels? Optional.

Brit + Co Ghost and Mummy Costume While these costumes call for pants and a skirt, you could totally swap for sweats and a maxi dress for top-tier comfort. They'll make you wonder why you didn't think of wearing them last year.

Brit + Co Minions Just when we thought we couldn't love overalls any more... They're also a great option for your next fall date!

Brit + Co The Incredibles We love leggings too much to pass this DIY costume up. Get the whole family in on this one!

Brit + Co Fab Five Comfortable Halloween Costume After this year's historic Olympics, you'll love wearing a Halloween costume with sweatpants. It's an automatic yes for us.

Brit + Co Vampire Considering the main part of this comfy costume is a cape, you can wear whatever you think is most comfortable underneath.

Brit + Co Hermione Granger A cardigan is one of our fall wardrobe staples, and you can swap out the white button down for a tee. Or you can pick from the dozens of other costumes Hermione wears throughout the films!

Brit + Co Bananas In Pajamas You get to wear literal pajamas for this costume. What's comfier than that?!

Brit + Co Tinkerbell Meet the Halloween alternative to the LBD: the LGD (little green dress). This is a great costume if your hometown won't be cold by October 31st.

Brit + Co Daenerys Targaryen Which blue dress you pick for Daenerys can also pull double duty as Padme's nightgown from Revenge Of The Sith. We love a good deal.

Brit + Co Catwoman A black tee and jeans is already one of our go-to looks, so this costume automatically gets a few extra points.

Brit + Co Hallie and Annie from The Parent Trap Grab a sweatsuit and some quilted fabric for the vests and you've got yourself a nostalgia-approved costume.

Brit + Co Sushi This costume makes us wonder why we never included pillows in our get-up before.

Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more comfortable Halloween costume ideas.

This post has been updated.