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Can we wear pajamas everyday?

These 15 Comfortable Halloween Costumes Feel Like Pajamas

comfortable halloween costumes
Brit + Co
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 28, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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We can't tell whether it's because we've been wearing loungewear for the last year and a half or we swore off heels in favor of comfy mules shoes, but we're going with some comfortable Halloween costumes this year. However, that doesn't mean we can't still look cute.

From leggings to literal pajamas, these are some of the easiest and comfiest costumes for October 31st. Check 'em out!

rey star wars

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Star Wars Rey Costume

Rey might be saving the Galaxy, but girl knows how to stay comfortable. With a tee, slacks, and fabric you may or may not be able to use as a blanket later, you'll stay stylish and relaxed.

purple alien

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Alien

This costume is like the perfect intersection between Willy Wonka and a highlighter. A unitard is basically like pj's right?

golden gate bridge red dress comfortable halloween costumes

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Golden Gate Bridge

Tee shirt dress? A must. Heels? Optional.

Ghost and Mummy Costume

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Ghost and Mummy Costume

While these costumes call for pants and a skirt, you could totally swap for sweats and a maxi dress for top-tier comfort. They'll make you wonder why you didn't think of wearing them last year.

minion halloween costume

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Minions

Just when we thought we couldn't love overalls any more... They're also a great option for your next fall date!

the incredibles

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The Incredibles

We love leggings too much to pass this DIY costume up. Get the whole family in on this one!

Fab Five gymnastics

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Fab Five Comfortable Halloween Costume

After this year's historic Olympics, you'll love wearing a Halloween costume with sweatpants. It's an automatic yes for us.

Vampire comfortable halloween costumes

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Vampire

Considering the main part of this comfy costume is a cape, you can wear whatever you think is most comfortable underneath.

hermione granger harry potter

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Hermione Granger

A cardigan is one of our fall wardrobe staples, and you can swap out the white button down for a tee. Or you can pick from the dozens of other costumes Hermione wears throughout the films!

Bananas In Pajamas

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Bananas In Pajamas

You get to wear literal pajamas for this costume. What's comfier than that?!

Tinkerbell

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Tinkerbell

Meet the Halloween alternative to the LBD: the LGD (little green dress). This is a great costume if your hometown won't be cold by October 31st.

Daenerys Targaryen comfortable halloween costumes

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Daenerys Targaryen

Which blue dress you pick for Daenerys can also pull double duty as Padme's nightgown from Revenge Of The Sith. We love a good deal.

Catwoman

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Catwoman

A black tee and jeans is already one of our go-to looks, so this costume automatically gets a few extra points.

Hallie and Annie from The Parent Trap

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Hallie and Annie from The Parent Trap

Grab a sweatsuit and some quilted fabric for the vests and you've got yourself a nostalgia-approved costume.

Sushi

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Sushi

This costume makes us wonder why we never included pillows in our get-up before.

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This post has been updated.

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