Mule Shoes Are Trending — Here Are 10 We're Obsessed With For Spring 2024
Mule shoes are not new to the fashion scene by any means, but the shapes and sizes they currently come in definitely are! They used to be most popular in styles like loafers or block sandals, but now we're seeing the return of the vintage-inspired heeled mules and even mule flats! No matter which you choose, we're definitely loving mule shoes for spring. Here are 10 top-tier picks to peruse, from raffia sandals to kitten heels!
Shop Must-Have Mule Shoes Here!
Arezzo Jordyn Mules
A classy, almost vintage-inspired option! This take on the mule shoes trend is giving balletcore at it's finest, and it's definitely tres chic! I love the nude because it's a classic color that can go with so many other outfit combinations and color palettes! Plus for under $100, these are definitely an amazing deal!
Sam Edelman Linne Bit Mule
I love a floral shoe because they add a pop of fun and quirkiness to an outfit, and these are no exception. This pair is particularly phenomenal with a gold horse bit on the top. Obsessed with these summer mule shoes!
Dolce Vita Niece Raffia Mules
Catch us wearing raffia is all spring and summer! It's a timeless, seasonal fabric that's perfect for a nice beach vacation in the sand. These would look so good with a what strapless sun dress!
Franco Sarto Khloe Mule
Love a red heel, and these are sure to be more comfortable than your average option because of the kitten heel and slingback strap. And we can't forget the adorable gold buckle detail — be sure to match it with your gold accessories and jewelry!
BCBG Zorie Mules
What list of mule shoes would be complete without a classic black loafer mule? You'll get endless wear out of these, with their timeless and easy work-to-weekend styling. Love these with a smart, white button-down and denim shorts!
Journey Collection Mallorie
Oooh, now we're talking! These mule shoes are so unique and fun, but remain just understated enough with their simple color and tiny heel. These are great if you want to dress up a bit but not wear heels.
Jeffrey Campbell Franny Mules
Yes, yes, a million times yes! You don't get more fun than these Jeffrey Campbell Mules with their amazing texture and 3D embroidery detailing. The color palette is everything and would be amazing for any spring weddings or events you may have. These are an immediate "add to cart."
Linea Paolo Astrid Mule
Bedazzled bows? Absolutely! These are another super fun take on the classic mule shoes shape, but still stand out with the incredible bow detailing. Pair these with a very French-inspired outfit and oval sunglasses!
Loeffler Randall Margot Heel Mule
We added this heel option because it's actually so comfortable, TBH! These heels won't rub against your feet all night, giving you blisters on your heels. They're a perfectly safe bet for date night and any weddings where you're sure to stay on the dance floor!
Jeffrey Campbell Raffia Horsebit Mules
Gucci, who? I can't focus on anything other than these stunning raffia horse bit, Gucci-inspired mules. They are at the top of my wishlist at the moment, replacing the $900 Gucci pair I so often covet. With these Jeffrey Campbell mule shoes, you get style and affordability all in one — the perfect summer shoe!
