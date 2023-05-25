Organize Your Home Office With These Actually Cute File Cabinets
File cabinets are one of those home decor pieces that are so useful + clutter-reducing but not necessarily high on the budget or priority list. If you're looking to get your home office in order, especially if you're still WFHing, these attractive file cabinets will keep all those contracts, receipts, tax forms, and other paperwork out of sight but within reach, and totally organized! Check these out for every budget and every home decor style. Now back to work!
Moma Design Store x Poppin 3-Drawer File Cabinet ($399)
This lockable steel cabinet made exclusively for MoMA Design Store features colorful hand pulls that match the inside of the drawers, a large hanging file bottom drawer (legal paper size!), and two drawers with adjustable dividers for your home office essentials.
Crate & Barrel Emmer Large Natural Oak File Cabinet ($700)
We love a file cabinet that doesn't *look* like a file cabinet. This warm and casual file cabinet fits perfectly into your natural home decor with two drawers wrapped in textured grasscloth and framed in a trendy oak.
The Midi in Lilac ($369)
This fun locker actually locks and features two adjustable shelves, two handy hooks, a cable hole, and custom keyrings. It's perfect for hiding away important documents and other doodads.
Space Solutions SOHO File Cabinet ($160)Toss your letter-size classifieds into this bright yellow cabinet. The top drawer is perfect for office supplies like pencils and paper clips.
Poppin Stow 3-Drawer File Cabinet ($349)
This stylish home for your files comes with three lockable drawers and is available in a slew of fun colors.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Grooved Wood Filing Cabinet ($250)
Made in Forest Stewardship Council certified wood, this cabinet has the Magnolia Home stamp with a touch of gold.
IKEA IDÅSEN High Cabinet With Drawer ($359)
Use this magnetic storage cabinet for all your office needs – put magnets on the outside and use it as a memo board too!
Article Deca Oak Cabinet ($499)
This natural cane rattan does wonders for your office decor. Drawers close quietly and there's an adjustable shelf inside.
Laura Davidson Furniture Stockpile 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet ($200)
Designed to fit under most tables and desks, this mobile cabinet supports both letter and legal size docs (with three drawers that lock) and includes a pencil tray and drawer divider.
Oliwia 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet ($140)
Add to your farmhouse decor with this incognito filing cabinet with open shelves to put books and other tchotchkes.
Wasili 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet ($170)
This under-desk file cabinet is perfect for storing printers, files, and supplies all in one spot.
HollyHOME 3-Drawer Mobile Classification Storage Cabinet ($75)
Available in a trio of fun colors, this steel cabinet is a modern take on the classic Mad Men style cabinet.
West Elm Hayward Filing Cabinet ($1,100)This cabinet can go almost anywhere in your home, with a warm wood grain and plenty of space to store your important files.
Prague 2-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet ($80)
With a pop of blue, this mobile cabinet can hold binders, notebooks, and other items you use on the regular.
Lennon 3 Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet ($230)
Achieve your organization dreams with this lateral filing cabinet with convertible drawers for letter- or legal-sized files.
Trey Modular Filing Cabinet ($840)
Mid-century design lovers will be into this black poplar cabinet with leather pulls and ample storage space.
CB2 INLINE OAK WOOD 4-DRAWER FILE CABINET ($1,300)
This Fred Segal-designed cabinet, inspired by vintage flat-file cabinets with tons of tiny drawers, is a mix of chic and LA cool. But there's more than just style here, loads of function too!
Scandinavian Designs Trey File Pedestal ($249)
Add a pop of color to your office with this orange-hued piece with rounded edges. It has wheels, locks, and plenty of storage, the works!
Sauder Clifford Place Lateral File ($345)
This vintage-inspired walnut-finished desk holds letter and legal size hanging files and can hang in your office or entry.
