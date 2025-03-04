OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

Summer rom-coms are so back! A24 confirmed on March 4 that Celine Song's Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is coming to theaters this June and I cannot contain my excitement. The new movie follows a matchmaker (Dakota) who finds herself torn between two romantic prospects. If that's too dramatic for you, girl, I'd be happy to take your place.

Here's the latest update on Materialists starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Is Materialists out yet? View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24) Materialists will premiere in theaters June 13, 2025. After Past Lives became THE summer movie in 2023 (and absolutely wrecked my roommates), I know Materialists is going to be the perfect June watch.

What is the plot of Materialists? The movie follows Dakota Johnson's character, a matchmaker in New York City who falls for the perfect man, but can't seem to let go of her ex. Given the fact the first poster for the movie includes "save the date" and looks like a wedding cake, I'm wondering if we'll see all three characters cross paths at a wedding...

What has the cast said about the movie? When I asked Dakota Johnson about working with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, she teased how much she enjoyed working with them. "They're both big idiots and I love them," she told Brit + Co exclusively at her Daddio premiere.

Where was Materialists filmed? Materialists was filmed around New York City, which means the movie's going to have so much life and energy in every single shot. Plus Dakota's sundresses are totally giving Brooklyn gal — and I'm dreaming of prancing around the city in a dress as soon as the weather warms up!

Are you as excited for Materialists as I am? Let us know your favorite rom-coms in the comments and check out the latest news on Madelyn Cline's new romance movie for more!