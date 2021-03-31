16 Recipes to Help You Detox for Spring
Detoxifying the body is an important part of looking and feeling your best. We're not talking about juice cleanses, either — though juice recipes can be *incredibly* yummy and fun to make. You can actually detoxify the body on a regular basis using real, whole-food ingredients to support the liver and the detoxification process. Lemon chicken recipes are a good place to start, as lemon is super-effective for helping you detox. Here are 15 of our favorite recipes to help give your body a healthy boost.
Green Goddess Salad
Lemon Water With Fresh Mint
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know know that countless celebs (we're talking Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lauren Conrad, Beyoncé…) swear by the detoxifying benefits of lemon water. Pour yourself a cup first thing in the morning to get your liver working before you start adding food into the mix. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)
Winter Detox Orange Ginger Smoothie
Though citrus fruits tend to be in season during the winter months, this healthy smoothie would be refreshing any time of year. It's packed with ingredients that help you detox, such as ginger, oranges, carrots, and turmeric. (via The Endless Meal)
Matcha Green Tea Pancakes
Just because a food is detoxifying doesn't mean it can't be fun. Pancakes are totally on the table. These gluten-free pancakes are packed with matcha green tea, which contains chlorophyll — an uber-powerful detoxifier. (via The Nutty Scoop)
Matcha Pistachio Bliss Balls
These raw vegan treats are *ridiculously* healthy, and — bonus — ready in under 30 minutes. They're also great to refrigerate ahead of time and nom on throughout the week. (via Downshiftology)
Immune Boosting Whole Lemon Ice Cubes
These lemony ice cubes are a GENIUS idea for when you just want a tiny hint of lemon. (via The Harvest Kitchen)
Roasted Cauliflower Detox Bowl
Packed with nutritious ingredients like avocado, cauliflower, and leafy greens, this bowl of superfoods will help kick-start your body's natural detox process. Eat it for lunch or serve it with a clean protein, like chicken or low-mercury fish, for dinnertime. (via Lauren Caris Cooks)
Seriously Delicious Detox Salad
Packing serious detox punch, this light and healthy salad features kale, cabbage, broccoli, green onions, almonds, and cilantro. You can chop it by hand, but to make it REALLY finely shredded, you'll want to throw it in a food processor. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Detox Kale Smoothie
In addition to containing ingredients like ginger and kale, this smoothie also boasts TONS of fiber, which can help you stay regular. This is super important, because a healthy digestive process is beneficial for ridding the body of toxins that can otherwise accumulate in the gut. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Slow Cooker Cabbage Patch Soup
Soups can really help detox — they contain lots of water to help you stay hydrated. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Turmeric Latte
Turmeric is one of those superfood ingredients that's gotten major buzz in recent years. While it's not directly related to detoxification, it is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent… and inflammation and toxicity often go hand in hand. A turmeric latte — often referred to as golden milk — is an unbelievably healthy addition to your nighttime routine. (via Broke Foodies)
Matcha Waffles
Here's another matcha-infused breakfast option for the green tea-lovers out there. In addition to detoxifying properties, green tea also contains plenty of antioxidants to help things along. Bonus tip: To make this a truly detoxifying meal, be sure to keep it dairy- and gluten-free. These ingredients can impede the detoxification process. (via Encha)
Cleansing Vegetable Turmeric Soup
Sit down with a hearty bowl full of this warming, nourishing soup. It's packed with cauliflower and kale, and features flavorful spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cayenne pepper. (via Emilie Eats)
Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
Cooling and refreshing, this green tea latte is both delicious and detoxifying. Don't skip the step of mixing your matcha powder together with water — it needs to be a paste-like consistency before you add it to the almond milk, or your drink won't be smooth and creamy. (via Pinch of Yum)
Favorite Detox Salad
Raw veggies are great for detoxifying because they're full of nutrients and jam-packed with fiber. This detox salad showcases these health benefits to full effect. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice over top for extra detox goodness. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
If smoothies are more your thing than lattes, this matcha-based drink should do the trick. Thick and yummy, it's sweetened with mango and bananas and thickened with coconut milk. (via Loving It Vegan)
This piece has been updated from a previous post.
