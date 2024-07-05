The Third 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Now Filming! Here's When You Can Watch It.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Out of all the period dramas we've seen in the last decade, Downton Abbey truly stands apart from the rest. The series (and its two post-finale movies) provided the perfect mix of family drama, politics, and incredible fashion. And it looks like we're heading to Downton once again! The third movie in the franchise is currently filming in the UK and we can't wait to see the Crawleys on the big screen again. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie, and a link to some super soft tissues if you're still not over Matthew and Sybil's fates!
Will there be a 3rd Downton Abbey movie?
Yes, a third Downton Abbey movie is in production thanks to Focus Features and Universal Pictures International! We don't have an official synopsis yet, but considering Downton Abbey: A New Era takes place in 1928, my guess is we'll see the Crawleys face the 1930s head-on — and we might even see the effect that The Great Depression (which began in 1929) had around the world.
When does Downton Abbey 3 come out?
Focus Features/Universal Pictures International
Downton Abbey 3 is coming to theaters September 12, 2025. Check out the rest of our
Who's in the Downton Abbey 3 cast?
Focus Features/Universal Pictures International
We'll see all our favorite Downton Abbey stars return, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, and Lesley Nicol.
Drop your theories and predictions for Downton Abbey 3 in the comments, and let us know what your favorite moment from the series is on our Facebook!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Focus Features/Universal Pictures International
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!