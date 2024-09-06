13 Pairs Of Macy’s Shoes That Go With Every Fall Outfit
Someone tell me why I’ve been putting off shoe shopping at Macy’s for so long?! They have so many cute footwear finds, from New Balance sneakers to adorable little ballet flats that rival some styles that cost at least 3 times more. I will absolutely be making a beeline to my nearest Macy’s to try on all their cute fall shoes, but for now, I’ve been obsessively scrolling their site (what can I say? It’s a talent!). If you’re in the market for some new fall shoes, don’t sleep on Macy’s selection. These 13 pairs are my faves, and they’re sure to be yours, too, no matter the occasion.
Macy's
New Balance 327 Casual Sneakers
New Balances are a godsend when it comes to shoes. These sneakers are oh-so comfy but still have a stylish polished flair to them, so they're easy to dress up and down. Whether you wear 'em with a maxi skirt or baggy jeans this fall, you'll look put-together wherever you go.
Macy's
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoes
Like it or not, the boat shoes trend is back for 2024. And what better way to lean into the trend than opting for the original boat shoe brand, Sperry? This leather pair boasts a warm brown tone that wears well with any color, plus they fit super comfortably, molding to your feet with every step.
Macy's
Lifestride London Lug Sole Loafers
I love me a good pair of loafers, and these ones from Lifestride are everything. The deep red color is perfectly on-trend for this year, plus I like that they provide a nice height boost with the platform lug soles. They'd work well with any workwear outfit like trousers and a blazer, or for a more casual look, with black barrel jeans and a white tee.
Macy's
Dolce Vita Mellie Buckle Strap Mary Jane Flats
Metallic shoes are also hot right now. These Mary Janes don the shade wonderfully, making your footwear game stand out from the crowd. The buckle strap on top gives this pair some edge and keeps your foot in place so you can walk around with ease.
Macy's
Madden Girl Giia Lace-Up Low-Top Sneakers
These remind me of a very trendy sneaker style at the moment (ahem, Adidas Sambas). But, they're a fraction of the cost and they boast this sophisticated dark red color to get heads turning your way. The contrasting side stripes give this pair an undeniably sporty feel, so I'd style them with some biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt for cozy fall days.
Macy's
Franco Sarto Waxton Square Toe Booties
Hello, square toe! The shaped toe box on these brown booties adds a unique vibe to your fall outfits. I enjoy how easy they are to take on and off, thanks to the elastic material around the ankles. The chunky heel is practical as well, letting you step comfortably (and evenly) on sidewalks, tile floors, and carpet.
Macy's
Cole Haan Penley Slingback Pumps
I adore these slingbacks because of the chain and tortoiseshell detailing on top. This way, you can pair all your gold jewelry and purses with gold hardware super easily! These have a loafer feel to them, too, so they're perfectly suitable for days in the office.
Macy's
Dolce Vita Lumena Strappy Slide Block-Heel Sandals
Sometimes warm days happen, even in fall, and that's where these block heel sandals come in. They allow your feet to breathe without looking overly casual. The strappy detailing feels super playful, so feel free to dress these up with a flowy maxi dress for fall time!
New York & Company Theresa Slingback Heels
Another stunning slingback style, these bright red heels were made to be seen. Whether you're embarking on a date night or heading to drinks with the girls, these totally make a statement. The pointy toe and eye-catching color are sure to complete your elevated fall 'fits easily.
Macy's
Dolce Vita Villa Chelsea Lug Sole Booties
These black boots will last you well into winter and even next year's fall. The lug soles are durable enough to tackle any terrain and miles worth of walking. The sock-like elastic around the ankles of these boots ensures total comfort! I'd wear these with a simple get-up of jeans, a white top, and a black leather jacket. Fall 'fit = found.
Macy's
Lifestride Cameo Ballet Flats
I am a full believer in wearing ballet flats year-round, and it only helps that they've become ultra-trendy this year. I really enjoy this cream-colored pair from Lifestride for their simple silhouette and tiny heel that infuses them with a dressier vibe. They're shoppable in 5 other neutral colors, too!
Macy's
Journee Collection Harlowe Tru Comfort Foam Chelsea Knit and Faux Leather Boots
If black boots aren't your jam, opt for some nude boots. This pair is elevated with a tall block heel, mixed materials, and a perfectly pointy toe that's not too overstated. I can picture these looking stunning alongside some wide leg jeans and a button-up blouse!
Macy's
Madden Girl Egret Block-Heel Mary-Jane Bow Ballet Flats
Finally, this Mary Jane-ballet flats hybrid is unlike any shoe you've seen before. I love the shiny patent leather look – it feels perfect for preppy style. I'd wear them with a pleated skirt and a knit sweater for when the weather cools down.
