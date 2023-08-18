This Easy Fig Jam Recipe Will Put You In The Mood For Fall
Jam is one of those treats that tastes good year-round. Spread strawberry jam on a piece of toast and you have a yummy early summer breakfast, and trust us when we say jalapeño jam tastes uh-maze-ing on a burger. (Yes, a burger!!) One recipe we really can't wait to make is fig jam.
Because of its nuttiness, this fig jam is great for anyone who's craving fall flavors but can't break out the fall dressesquite yet. Especially since (as the viral TikTok sound says), it "adds a little bit of spice." Not only are figs delicious as snacks, meals, and desserts, but they've also got fiber, Vitamins A and C, calcium, and anti-inflammatory properties.
What does fig jam taste like?
Figs are a fruit most commonly grown in Turkey, Egypt, and Algeria. They're thick and gooey, which make them the perfect ingredient for a sweet and sticky jam! They have a good balance of tart and sweet, but also taste more earthy than bright the way something like a lemon does.
What other foods can I use fig jam with?
Image via Lindsay Moe/Unsplash
Like other jams and preserves, fig jam can be used as a condiment on salty or rich foods. It makes for a delicious addition to a cheese board, biscuits or toast, or as a sandwich spread. If you love to bake pastries, you can use it for crêpes, tarts, and pies.
What flavors go well with figs?
Once you figure out what kind of food you want to eat with fig jam, you can work in other delicious flavors to create the ultimate dining experience. Because fig jam is a little bit more neutral (thanks to that earthy nuttiness we mentioned earlier), it works with a variety of different flavors.
Pair it with other fruits like apples and melons, or salty snacks like nuts, seeds, and crackers. You can also try it with some bitter chocolate!
What is the difference between fig jam and fig preserves?
Think of jam vs. preserves like smooth vs. chunky peanut butter. Usually, jam is made with mashed fruit while preserves use larger or whole pieces of fruit. Because of preserves' thicker consistency, they usually feature fruit pieces (like chunky peanut butter features peanut bits!).
Do figs have a lot of pectin?
Image via Antoni Shkraba/Pexels
Officially (and by officially, I mean according to Web MD), pectin is "a soluble fiber (polysaccharide) found in fruits." But that just means it's a starchy thickener. Since it is a thickener, it's great for making jams and preserves more gelatinous.
Figs don't have a lot of pectin, which is why this fig jam recipe calls for sugar.
How To Make Fig Jam
Ingredients:
- 4 cups (around 2 pounds) of ripe figs, stemmed and quartered
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions:
- In a large saucepan, combine the figs, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the figs are soft and the jam has thickened.
- Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Pour the jam into clean jars and seal tightly.
- Let the jam cool completely before storing in the refrigerator.
