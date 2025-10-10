5 Simple Mocktail Recipes To Shake Up For Sober October

Whether you’re fully committed to Sober October or are just looking to cut back on your cocktail intake this month, there’s no reason your drink game should feel boring. These five easy and simple mocktails are fresh and flavorful — perfect for happy hours, dinner parties, or cozy nights in.

Below, find 5 easy mocktail recipes that prove you don’t need alcohol to enjoy a seriously good drink.

Meredith Holser Sleepy Girl Mocktail Made with tart cherry juice, magnesium powder (for better sleep), and your sparkling bev of choice, the Sleepy Girl Mocktail is the perfect wind-down drink to shake up this season. (via Brit + Co)

Betty Buzz Grapefruit Thyme Fizz Grapefruit and thyme make the ultimate flavor combo in this mocktail that feels oh-so fancy. Add in a splash of fresh lemon juice, and you're set! So easy. (via Betty Buzz for Brit + Co)

Sarah Anderson Strawberry Ginger Faux-jito These faux mojitos are crafted with kombucha, adding some punch to each sip and added gut health benefits. They're great to make year-round and can easily be customized based on the season. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)

Cann Cann Spritz If you've nixed alcohol for Sober October but still want to vibe and imbibe in some THC, Cann's Spritz is for you. The perfect pour is one part Cann Spritz to three parts sparkling water. (via Cann)

Mock One Mock One Margarita This non-alcoholic margarita will make the ultimate companion to a hearty taco night this season. To make it, shake 2 ounces Mock One Tequila, ¾ ounces lime juice, and ½ ounces agave syrup with ice before straining the mixture over a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Garish with lime and Tajin, and you're ready to sip away. (via Mock One)

Subscribe to our newsletter for even more easy drink recipes!