18 Places To See *Gorgeous* Fall Foliage
Autumn just wouldn't be the same without fall foliage. The move from spring's pastel flowers and summer's lush greenery to crisp and vibrant leaves really gets us in the mood for the pumpkin spice lattes, candles, and fall home decor. It won't be long before we're stuck inside for the winter, so get ahead of that cabin fever and check out these 18 places to welcome leaf-peeping season.
Stowe, Vermont
Vermont might be the setting of White Christmas, but autumn is just as memorable here. From Stowe's 25 locally owned restaurants to its popular Oktoberfest to the fact that it was named one of Travel + Leisure's 11 Best Small Towns, there are plenty of reasons to go.
Finger Lakes, New York
Known for its amazing wine, this region of New York also features the Glenn H. Curtiss Aviation Museum for history lovers and 19 stunning waterfalls, which you can find in the Watkins Glen State Park.
Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville is home to the Biltmore Estate, the largest home in the country, as well as a plethora of local restaurants, street performers, and shops that you simply can't miss. No matter which time of year you visit, you'll love what you find.
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Home to some of the most gorgeous fall scenes like, ever, La Crosse has one of the country's largest Oktoberfests, not to mention towering bluffs that showcase all the colors of Wisconsin's autumn season. This historic college town, right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, also has first-rate bars, restaurants, and locally owned shops. There's truly something for everyone!
The Berkshires, Massachusetts
From family activities and hiking to historic trails and museums, there's something for everyone in the Berkshires. The pumpkin show and the fall foliage parade are just the cherry on top.
Flagstaff, Arizona
This city of innovation boasts an Oktoberfest to remember, stargazing, a Festival of Science that will make you fall in love with the copper state.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
There's plenty of adventure waiting for you in Colorado Springs, from the Manitou Incline (a cable car track turned workout spot) to white water rafting and zip lining. Don't worry if you're not an adrenaline junkie, there are plenty of museums and lots of street art to check out too.
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Visitors have loved this Smoky Mountain town for 60 years. Play mini golf and race go-karts, or take a trip to the nearby Dollywood.
Portland, Oregon
Aside from the amazing fall foliage, the quilting expo, and the corn maze, you can dine outdoors with more than 250 patio dining experiences and over 200 food carts. This is the place to be if you're a foodie!
Covington, Georgia
From the inn that inspired Gone With The Wind to the film and history museum, there's plenty of eye candy for pop culture and history nerds alike. Also, the fact that The Vampire Diaries was filmed here is reason enough for us to visit.
Leavenworth, Washington
This beautiful town is designed in the style of a Bavarian village to bring a taste of Germany to Washington. Wine tasting, horseback riding, and carriage rides await you.
Crystal Springs Reservoir, California
This trail is great for people of all ages who love to run, rollerblade, and more. We could definitely spend all day out here.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The perfect mix between nature and city, Philly offers more than 55 fall events and festivals, an arts bazaar, and even a beer garden.
Talcott Mountain State Park, Connecticut
Just outside Hartford, this park offers the historic Heublein home and museum. With the fall foliage and nearby local shops, we can't wait to hike, explore, and pretend we're in Gilmore Girls.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Surrounded by ocean cliffs, glacier-formed lakes, and forests, Bar Harbor is a beautiful place to relax. Visit Acadia National Park, kayak, and try out the local cuisine in this region that's more than a vacation destination.
Taos, New Mexico
This Art Colony also houses the Taos Ski Valley resort and the Taos Pueblo World Heritage Site, as well as the St. Francisco de Asis church. Consider this your place faraway from the everyday.
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
These mountains of the imagination offer over two-hundred miles of trails, rivers, and more. Pack enough granola bars and pumpkin seeds for the entire day because you may not want to leave.
Harper's Ferry, West Virginia
Not only is Harper's Ferry a 19th century town but it's also a National Historic District. The architecture of the homes and shops will transport you back to the 1800s, and it's also part of the Appalachian Trail's halfway mark between Georgia and Maine.
Where are your favorite places to see fall foliage? Let us know on Twitter and subscribe to our email newsletter for *all* the fall content!
