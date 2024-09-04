17 Easy Fall Party Food Recipes To Feed A Crowd
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Fall sure does bring on the cooler weather, but it also provides the perfect excuse to gather ‘round with friends and family in the coziest way (farewell, sweaty patio parties of summer). Of course, any fall party requires some epic fall party food – think baked brie, seasonal salads, and bite-sized pinwheels. Our list of fall party food ideas has all of that and more. These dishes are simple to whip up, yet impressive enough to totally ‘wow’ your guests, making hosting effortless this season. Dig in below!
Ron Lach / PEXELS
Easy Baked Brie
Baked brie is a no-fail fan favorite when it comes to fall party food. Let it get real melty in the oven, spread some sweet jam over top, then serve with some toasted bread or crackers. Easy peasy! Searching for a vegan alternative? We've got a recipe for that! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
One Pot Cheesy Pumpkin Pecan Pasta
Hosting is all fun and games until you have to whip out a million pots and pans to get the party grub going. This fall-themed recipe eliminates any need for that, using just one pot to yield some super delicious (and cheesy) pasta! (via Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Easy Butternut Squash Salad
For a fresh and crunchy side dish, this squash salad comes to the rescue. Plus, it provides a tasty break from pumpkin if your guests have had their fill of the seasonal fruit. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Paleo Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's not a proper party without something sweet to end the event! These adorable pumpkin-shaped cookies will definitely leave an impression on your guests, and not just because they look cute. Thank us later! (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Apple-Cider Glazed Pumpkin Cake
After a single whiff of this cake, everyone's gonna want a slice. It features a moist pumpkin cake layer that's topped off with an apple cider glaze, so it's perfectly seasonal! (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Any sort of dip will win your fall party food spread, but this jalapeño popper-inspired one is especially wonderful. One batch can serve 12-16 people, which is very impressive considering how easy it is to make with just 7 ingredients! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vikalinka
Chorizo Sausage Rolls
"Sausage rolls" is all we needed to hear. These savory pockets require 2 ingredients total: puff pastry and chorizo sausage. From there, you just package each one up, bake 'em, and serve. Feel free to get creative with an additional dipping sauce, too – we recommend beer cheese or onion dip! (via Vikalinka)
Averie Cooks
5-Minute Dill Pickle Chex Mix
For the snackiest of snackers, this dilly Chex Mix is sure to please. Each bite (or, let's be real, handful) is delightfully crunchy and salty, thanks to the added dill pickle juice, fresh dill, and dry ranch seasoning. (via Averie Cooks)
Completely Delicious
Spinach & Cheddar Twice-Baked Potatoes
For a perfect fall party food, use small potatoes to craft this recipe. Baked potatoes are the epitome of fall cuisine, so shrinking them down into party-sized bites is just genius. (via Completely Delicious)
The Original Dish
Orzo Salad with Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette & Burrata
A nice medley of veggies sits atop a hearty bed of orzo in this healthy appetizer that everyone can easily scoop up. The best part is the fresh burrata that goes on top! (via The Original Dish)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Pesto Stuffed Sweet Pepper Poppers
This sweeter take on pepper poppers highlights pesto and Parmesan as the main flavor components, and boy, are they tasty! Using various colored peppers will also help you step up your snack table spread at your next party! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Vanilla and Bean
Sweet & Spicy Maple-Roasted Rosemary Cashews
Maple is truly a staple flavor when it comes to fall party food, and just fall food in general. Incorporate its unmatched sweetness into this cashew snack that also leverages spice for an addictive bite! (via Vanilla and Bean)
This Wife Cooks
Vegan Veggie Pinwheels
Make sure your vegan pals are taken care of by whipping up these easy, veggie-packed pinwheels! Make-ahead recipe, anyone? The prep should only take you 10-15 minutes before you chill 'em in the fridge for about an hour. (via This Wife Cooks)
Pink Owl Kitchen
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Puff Pastry Cups
It feels like puff pastry makes anything possible. Individual portions of chipotle BBQ chicken are stuffed into these little pastry cups alongside cheddar cheese, red onion, and cilantro. Excuse us as we chow down on way too many of these bites! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Mini Cannoli Bites
For a post-party sweet treat, these mini cannoli bites are the cutest favor to leave your guests with. The fresh filling and chocolate chips are a must! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Brown Butter Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Bars
Brown butter... pumpkin... chocolate... It's safe to say we're absolutely swooning over these sweet bars! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Feel Good Foodie
Mini Pumpkin Pies
In the vein of finger foods, these tiny pumpkin pies spark so much joy, and even more cravings! (via Feel Good Foodie)
