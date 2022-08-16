The Best Labor Day Sales Of 2022 To Shop Before They're Gone
Labor Day weekend is the perfect way to ease into fall and get one last taste of summer. Plus, we're big fans of sales, and Labor Day sales are always some of the best around. Since you probably want to spend more time shopping or sipping on a spritzer than actually looking for the sales, we rounded up some of the best Labor Day sales that will let you stock up on everything you need for fall.
Truly Beauty is offering a free mystery bag filled with $75 worth of full-size products plus an accessory when you spend $175 from September 2-4 and when you spend $200 on September 5. Sounds like the perfect excuse to stock up on the Purple Rain Facial Oil.
Alcohol-free cocktail subscription service Raising the Bar is offering 50% off all one-time boxes (like the RTB Summer Party Pack) with the code ONETIME50 from September 2-5. Just in time for all your fall mixers.
Interior design business Havenly is offering a 45% discount on Full Design Packages with the code LABORDAY22. Its one-on-one design help that handpicks products for your style and budget is the perfect way to help you get your dream home.
Rifle Paper Co.is offering 25% off sitewide with the code TAKE25 from August 31 to September 6. Grab a 17-Month Planner for your back-to-school planning or jump-start the holidays with some Bon Voyage Wrapping Sheets.
Ikea is offering $15 off when you spend $150 in-store and online from September 2-5 and 25% off table and floor air purifiers like the FÖRNUFTIG with the code STARKVIND from September 2-12.
Get a good night's sleep with Casper, which is offering up to $600 off mattresses and the Original Foam Queen Mattress for $995 with code LDAY22-B from September 1-5.
Naturally London is offering 15% off all bundles and kits with the code EARLYBIRD15 from September 2-6, so kick back and relax with a Tranquility Foot Soak.
Our Place will offer 25% off sitewide from August 25 to September 7 (excluding the Wave Trivet and Gift Cards), so you can finally grab a pan from the Selena Gomez Collection.
Hutch will offer 40% off sitewide from September 2-5, which is perfect for those days you just need a new sundress.
Get some beauty rest with Nolah Sleep. It's offering up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows (!!) until September 6.
Rugs.com is offering up to 80% off from August 31 to September 6 on picks like this colorful Hand Braided Chindi Round Rug.
More Labor Day Sales
- DreamCloud is offering $200 off mattress purchases, plus complimentary accessories worth $599 until 9/6.
- Nectar Sleepis offering $200 off mattress purchases, plus complimentary accessories worth $499 until 9/6.
- Welly will offer 10% off bundles with code LABOR10 from 9/1-9/6.
- Wet n Wild will offer 30% off sitewide with code BYEBYE from 9/2-9/6.
- Castlery will offer $100 off every $1,200 spent across the store from 8/22-9/12.
- Gingerlily is offering 25% off sitewide from 9/2-9/5.
- Interior Define is offering up to 20% off everything from 8/29-9/6.
- P.F. Candle Co.is offering 15% off in-store and online (excluding collaborations) plus up to 30-40% off all sale items from 9/2-9/5.
- Vitruvi is offering 25% off diffusers plus 30% off the Essentials Bundle from 9/1-9/5.
- Leni Swims is offering buy two or more bikini sets and get 15% off with code WEEKEND from 9/4-9/5.
- Showpo will be offering 20% off select styles from 9/2-9/5.
- Thrifts + Threadsis offering 20% off with the code LABORDAY20 from 9/1-9/6.
- Thrive Societe is offering 20% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY2022 from 9/2-9/9.
- Face Place is offering 20% off at checkout, excluding sets, from 9/2-9/5.
- West Angel will have a buy 1, get 2 free sitewide deal with the code LABORDAY from 9/1-9/6.
- Dr. Scholl's is offering 25% off select fall styles and an extra 30% off sale plus free shipping with the code LABORYAY from 9/1-9/6.
- Eberjey is offering up to 40% off sale styles with the code BYESUMMER from 9/2-9/5.
- Hatch is offering 20% off all their leggings with the code STOCKUP20 from 9/2-9/5.
- Ramy Brook is having an additional 25% off sale from 9/1-9/5.
- KOPARIis offering 20% off sitewide plus a free full-size product with a $70 purchase from9/1-9/5.
- Urban Decayis offering 50% off The Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette from9/1-9/5.
- Partners Coffee is offering 20% off all roasted-to-order coffee, tea and cold brew from 9/1-9/6.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!