Okay, here's the thing: We love a summer road trip as much as anyone, but sometimes those hours on the road can feel never-ending. If you're gearing up for a whole day in the car, or you just need something to listen to while you pack, we rounded up 17 of our favorite audiobooks. From romance and classics to some thrillers in-between, they'll inspire your summer travels and offer instant entertainment no matter your location.
Where the Crawdads Sing - North Carolina ($23)
Travel deep into the Carolina marsh with Kya Clark, a young girl who lives alone in the marsh of Barkley Cove in 1969. Even though she's only had one day of school, Kya has an affinity for nature, and has everything she needs to live alone forever. That is, until popular student Chase Andrews is found dead and Kya's the immediate suspect.
There There — Oakland, California ($18)
Twelve people, all from Native communities, are making their way to the Big Oakland Powwow, including newly sober Jacquie Red Feather, trying to make it back to her family, Dene Oxendene, who is grieving his late uncle and working at the powwow to honor his uncle's memory, and 14-year-old Orvil, who's preparing for his first time performing traditional dance. They're all connected to one another, even if they don't know it yet.
The Book of Unknown Americans — Delaware ($20)
After Maribel Rivera has a near-fatal accident, her family moves from México to Delaware, only to find that her recovery, and the American Dream, are not easy. She quickly becomes friends Mayor Toro, a sophomore from her apartment building whose family arrived from Panamá 15 years ago. However as the two grow closer, their families must navigate guilt, love, and responsibility.
Daisy Jones and the Six - Los Angeles, California ($20)
Daisy, who lives in 1960s LA, dreams of being a rockstar and starts getting noticed by her 20th birthday. Her path crosses with Billy Dunne and his band The Six when a producer realizes that putting them together is the key to superstardom. Voiced by a cast of memorable performances, this is the perfect addition to any road trip.
All the Light We Cannot See - Paris ($21, was $23)
Marie-Laure, a French blind girl, travels to the sea with a valuable and dangerous jewel. Werner Pfennig, a German Orphan, develops a talent for building and fixing radios and is hired to track down the resistance. They cross paths during the Nazi occupation of Paris as they try to survive World War II.
Crazy Rich Asians - Singapore ($24)
Rachel Chu is spending the summer with her boyfriend, Nicholas Young, and his family in Singapore. She expects a small family home and one-on-one time with Nick, but what she doesn't know is that the Young family is one of the wealthiest — and most famous — families in all of Asia.
Malibu Rising - California ($23)
It's 1983 in Malibu and Nina Riva is the only person dreading her family's annual end-of-summer party. As the children of singer Mick Riva, Nina and her siblings are in the spotlight whether or not they want to be. Some of them are excited for nightfall, while others are holding back secrets. Alcohol is flowing, music is playing, and by morning, the Riva mansion is on fire.
The Jane Austen Collection: An Audible Original Drama - England ($38)
Follow along with Jane Austen's famous stories of family, friendship, and love. Whether you're independent, you'd do anything for your sister, or you're a hopeless romantic, there's an Austen heroine for you. Plus since it's an audio drama, there's different cast members. The perfect listen if you're still not over Emma (it's okay, neither are we).
Clap When You Land ($21) - The Dominican Republic + New York City
Sister Camino Rios and Yahaira Rios have no idea that the other exists. When their father dies in a plane crash, their lives are changed forever as they discover his secrets, and each other.
The Book Thief - Germany ($26)
Lisel Meminger is living in a foster home outside of Munich in Nazi Germany who claims power the only way she knows how: stealing books. She learns to read with the help of her foster father and the Jewish man they're hiding in the basement. Narrated by Death, this book will change the way you look at life.
This Is What Happy Looks Like - Maine ($20, was $23)
Graham Larkin is a teenage movie star and Ellie O'Neill works in an ice cream parlor. After Graham accidentally sends her an email about his pet pig and they start talking, he decides her small town in Maine is the perfect location for his next movie. Ellie, however, is trying to avoid the media spotlight herself.
Anne of Green Gables - Prince Edward Island ($10)
Eleven-year-old Anne Shirley is passed around from one foster home and orphanage to another until she goes to live with siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert at their farmhouse, Green Gables. With a temper that matches her red hair and an imagination unlike any other, Anne finds trouble easily. However the longer she stays, the harder it is for everyone she meets to image life without her.
Half a Yellow Sun - Nigeria ($28)
Ugwu is a 13-year-old houseboy, Olanna has abandoned her life in Lagos for her new lover, and Richard is a shy Englishman. Along with Olanna's twin sister and Olanna's lover, they're swept up by the turbulence of 1960s Nigeria. As troops advance and they must run for their lives, both their ideals and their loyalties to one another are tested.
The Hunting Party - Scotland ($27)
A group of 30-something friends from Oxford celebrate New Year's together in the Scottish Highlands. When a historic blizzard leaves them trapped in the idyllic estate, they begin admiring the scenery, drinking champagne, and sharing memories. Two days later, one of them is dead, and another one of them did it.
The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — England + Another World ($10, or included with Amazon Prime Music)
The Pevensie children evacuate London during the air raids of World War II for the home of a professor in the countryside. They get more than they bargained for when they discover a wardrobe in a spare room leads to the magical land of Narnia, where they learn that they're destined to help defeat the evil queen, the White Witch. Full of a cast of memorable characters, this radio drama will entrall and enchant you!
The Paper Palace — Cape Cod ($25)
Elle, a happily married mother of three, wakes up one July morning inside "The Paper Palace," the place she's visited every summer of her life. Except that the night before, she slept with her oldest friend and childhood love Jonas, whom she would have had a life with if not for a tragic event in their past. Now she only has 24 hours to decide which life she'll choose.
The Midnight Library - Reality Itself ($20)
The Midnight Library isn't your average library. It's full of an infinite number of books, all telling the story of a different reality where you made a different choice at any point in your life. When Nora Seed faces the decision to continue her life as it is or to change her life for a new one, she's faced with the question of what makes life worth living.
