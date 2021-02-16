7 Fashion Items You Need to Wear When You Work from Home
According to a recent study from the Pew Research Center article, 71 percent of Americans are working from home right now. All this time spent inside has changed how we approach the most trend-right styles to rock at work, and we think it's officially time to turn our attention to some fabulous fashion finds that will make working a lot comfier. Scroll down for seven absolutely, totally, and completely necessary work-from-home fashion essentials that you need for your domestic office.
1. Booty Boost Active Cropped Leggings: The name sells itself. Nothing will fool you into thinking that you've worked out during the day like a sleek set of sculpting, high-waisted stretch pants. What better way to combine our two favorite functional details than in one buy that's vaguely acceptable to wear when you plan on doing an at-home workout later. Brit + Co Pick: Booty Boost Active Cropped Leggings ($88)
2. Ruffle Hoodie: For days when you can barely muster the strength to put on a bra, a ruffled hoodie is the easiest way to get a healthy dose of luxury while you churn out reports from your couch. Brit + Co Pick: MONROW Ruffle Hoodie ($158)
3. Not-So-Basic Wrap Blouse: Got a video conference call in 30 minutes and you haven't even combed your hair? No problem. Whip your hair into a high pony and trick your co-workers into thinking that you've put the smallest amount of effort possible into getting dressed with a blouse that says, "I've been at it since 8am." Brit + Co Pick: Zara Jacquard Wrap Blouse ($36)
4. Blue Light Glasses (No Prescription Required): There isn't an accessory on this planet that reads "Down to business" quite like a set of glasses — even if they don't actually improve your vision. Don't worry about a pesky prescription, because the instant sense of accomplishment and "don't-mess-with-me" 'tude will justify this buy. Brit + Co Pick: Urban Outfitters Privé Revaux The Rand Blue Light Glasses ($30)
5. High-End Socks: Even home offices can get drafty, right?! Exactly. Plus, you wouldn't want to ruin these luxe, and otherwise unnecessary, beauties with the wear and tear of shoes and walking. Keep comfy while you sidestep a commute in true boss babe fashion. Brit + Co Pick: Garnet Hill Women's Cashmere Socks ($38)
6. Double-Duty Slippers: Before you conjure images of fuzzy, furry slip-ons that read more like you've given up on your goals, think again. A solid, yet stylish, pair of everyday slippers strike the perfect balance between off-duty barefoot and commuter flats. Opt for a streamlined pair that can pull double duty for last-minute errands or grabbing takeout from your favorite local restaurant. Brit + Co Pick: Natori Solid Velvet Mule Slippers ($150)
7. The Obligatory Bra: Kudos to you for mustering up just enough strength to put a bra on in the first place. Your reward? This oh-so-comfortable wireless bra that gives you all the support you need to get through the (seemingly endless) day. Brit + Co Pick: Soma Vanishing Back Wireless Bra ($54)
Want more fabulous fashion buys that will never be seen by your office-mates? Follow Brit + Co on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
- 23 Winning Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas That Don't Include a Dress ... ›
- 8 Cute Outfits for Bringing Baby Home from the Hospital - Brit + Co ›
- Get Beach Outfit Inspo from 24 of Our Fave Bloggers - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Spring Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas You Should Copy - Brit + Co ›
- How to create a cute outfit - B+C Guides ›