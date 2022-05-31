16 Practical Yet Luxurious Father's Day Gifts For New Dads
My partner and I are expecting our first baby this summer, and believe me when I tell you it's *hard* to know what baby items are actually essential. One thing I know for sure, though, is that I'm not too concerned about minimalism when it comes to spoiling my partner. Now that he's a soon-to-be dad, I know I want to get him Father's Day gifts that make him feel special — but also ones that are useful and help make our lives easier. These 16 gifts for new dads are equal parts luxurious and useful, so you can rest assured your gift won't end up at the bottom of a toy bin down the road.
Polaroid Now+ i‑Type Instant Camera ($150)
Polaroids not only capture images beautifully, they make it easy to print them out and hang them up without having to run any annoying errands. This cute camera is perfect for soon-to-be dads who don't want to miss the opportunity to showcase aesthetically pleasing pics of their new babe.
Eberjay Henry TENCEL™ Modal Long Sleeve & Short PJ Set ($135)
I've been stocking up on pjs for the postpartum period that actually make me feel cute. Why should dads deserve any less?
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug ($143)
I assume we'll be drinking A LOT of coffee after the baby arrives. A smart mug that keeps his coffee at just the right temp will ensure he can sip an enjoyably warm brew, even if a crying baby interrupts him mid-cup.
DadWare Bondaroo Skin to Skin Kangaroo Care Bonding Tee Shirt ($45)
Skin-to-skin contact is a great way to bond with baby, and there's no reason dads should be left out. This shirt has a deep-V that moves to the side so baby can snuggle right in when it comes time to bond with dad.
Freshly Meal Subscription ($57/week+)
I know I'm CERTAINLY not planning on cooking for at least a month after baby arrives. With Freshly, my husband won't have to either.
Joy Nutrition CBD Gummies ($32)
Crying babies can rattle the nerves, and especially after he returns to WFH, Dad might need a way to chill out at the end of the day. These organic CBD gummies are just the ticket.
Ergobaby 360 Baby Carrier ($139)
There are all manner of baby wraps out there, but this one seems particularly Dad-friendly. It's appropriate for babies and toddlers up to 45 pounds, so as your little one gets older and wants to see the world, they can be comfortably transported around town by Dad.
Abercrombie & Fitch Jogger Sleep Set ($59)
A comfy and stylish loungewear set for men? Sounds perfect for those early days after baby's arrival.
Ampere Shower Power PRO Hydropower Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($149)
I've heard that your time in the bathroom is often the only me-time you get with a new baby. Make Dad's me-time the best it can be with a bluetooth shower speaker so he can listen into his favorite new album or podcast while he gets ready for the day.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask ($20)
If you decide to breastfeed, you'll be the one waking up with your baby at night for feedings. Dad can use a sleep mask like this one to block out any nightlights so he can get a good night's sleep (well, as good as possible, anyway).
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription ($28/month)
Again with the coffee. This subscription delivers coffee from all over the world right to your doorstep for hassle-free (and delicious!) caffeination.
Fatherhood: A Comprehensive Guide to Birth, Budgeting, Finding Flow, and Becoming a Happy Parent ($23)
The editors of Fatherly have put together an easy-to-read and comprehensive guide for new dads. This is sure to be his go-to manual for all things fatherhood.
Dartwood Deep Tissue Mini Massage Gun ($55)
Sometimes it's the little luxuries that help you feel your best, especially during physically challenging times. This deep tissue massage gun will help work out any quirks or kinks that result from bending over a cradle, holding a baby for hours on end, or staring down at your sweet newborn a little too long.
Jack Black All-Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body ($52)
Who needs to waste time and energy on multiple shower steps when there's a newborn around? This 3-in-1 wash is perfect for face, hair, and body, making his shower game uber-efficient.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell ($219)
Let's face it — with a newborn around, trips to the gym might be a little more difficult than usual to come by. If the new dad in your life is a fitness guy, an adjustable dumbbell like this one will help him stay fit and get his workouts in from the comfort of his own home, at his own pace.
Public Goods Beard Oil ($12)
Lately, I've come to appreciate how annoying it must be to shave one's face every day. If shaving becomes less of a priority during the newborn days, that's totally understandable. A good beard oil like this one will help him feel stylish and sleek as he lets it all grow out.
