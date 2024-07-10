My Dream Collab Is Here – Meet The Lisa Says Gah x Fishwife Collection
Tinned fish summer is here! My two favorite brands – Lisa Says Gah!and Fishwife – just revived last year’s famed tomato girl summeraesthetic and spun it on its head. The Aperitivo by the Sea Collection channels coastal vibes in the chicest way.
Filled with 4 perfectly fashion-forward pieces and even a limited-edition Fishwife smoked salmon flavor (with perhaps the cutest packaging I’ve ever seen), this is a collab for the appetizer + Aperol spritz-loving girlies. Scroll on for more details and shop the full collection!
Lisa Says Gah!
Alex Tee x Fishwife
Lisa Says Gah!'s fan-favorite crop top got the Fishwife treatment for the collaboration. The Sardine Tee boasts two adorable tinned fish illustrations along the bust, and I simply have to have it. This piece fits like a baby tee and has a trendy cropped length.
Lisa Says Gah!
Nail Art Stickers x Fishwife
The two brands tapped Danny "Danbo" Miller to create this adorable nail sticker sheet. It features tiny images of various fishes, olives, peppers, lemons, and basically everything you could ever want at a coastal charcuterie party.
Lisa Says Gah!
Fishes Necklace in Silver
This shiny necklace is dotted with silver fish-shaped beads to deliver the ultimate statement accessory. It'd look especially dreamy on the beach!
Lisa Says Gah!
Fishes Bracelet in Silver
Complete the look with this stretchy beaded bracelet. Whether tinned fish is in the equation or not, it'll let everyone know you're riding the wave of the hottest food trend!
Lisa Says Gah!
Lisa Says Gah! x Fishwife Smoked Salmon
The ultimate piece that's a part of the Lisa Says Gah! x Fishwife collection is, of course, the actual tinned fish. This iteration of Fishwife's smoked salmon tins boasts the cutest packaging ever, dotted with colorful foodie illustrations. Their fish is sustainably sourced, canned by a family-run facility, and is free of antibiotics or chemicals. Plus, it's so tasty.
