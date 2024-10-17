Timothée Chalamet & Gwyneth Paltrow Making Out For 'Marty Supreme' Wasn't On My 2024 Bingo Card
Celebrities really aren't that different from us. They experiment with their fashion, they have their tried-and-true party recipes, and they get serious celebrity crushes. And we can actually thank Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple (and her celeb crush on Timothée Chalamet) for the GOOP founder's return to the big screen. Marty Supreme marks the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has been in a movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and as soon as Apple heard about the Dune star's involvement in the new movie, "she pleaded with her mom to accept," according to a Daily Mail source.
We don't actually have an official synopsis for the movie yet, but Variety reports that the fictional movie could be inspired by the life and career of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman, who passed away in 2012. Here's everything you need to know about the film, including the beloved rapper making his film debut.
Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet Get, Um, Cozy For 'Marty Supreme'
never thought i’d see timothée kissing gwyneth paltrow but here we are pic.twitter.com/Tw5bLKwTuu— lo (@timchals) October 17, 2024
Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd see Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow making out — especially not on a random Thursday morning. But TBH, I'm equally as focused on Gwyneth's outfit as I am on the actual kiss. It's totally giving The Royal Tenenbaums.
See The First Set Photos From 'Marty Supreme'
Timothee Chalamet is seen filming at the "Marty Supreme" set in New York. pic.twitter.com/LeIrBzl8Pk— 21 (@21metgala) October 1, 2024
The first leaks from Marty Supreme show Timothée Chalamet with a brand new haircut and a mustache. (I was wondering why he cut all his hair off!). He is barely recognizable and my first thought when I saw these photos was "Oh!" His trousers + button down + tie combo is vintage, but I definitely want a pair of red leather gloves for fall 2024.
First look at Timothée Chalamet filming "Marty Supreme" in New York City. https://t.co/mnCth0fjL9 pic.twitter.com/DFhBIHTBZt— Variety (@Variety) September 30, 2024
And can we get Timothée in a sweater vest for the rest of time?
What is the new ping pong movie?
Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ko3uu0IsC— A24 (@A24) July 15, 2024
Marty Supreme Plot
Timothée Chalamet's new movie Marty Supreme is a ping pong movie, and word on the street is it's inspired by the late Marty Reisman. On July 15, A24 confirmed Timothée's casting on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of a ping pong ball with "Marty Supreme" written on it above three stars and "Made in America."
The style of A24's ping pong ball looks similar to real-life ping pong balls used in the 1960s, which definitely supports the idea Marty Supreme could take place in the 60s or 70s. And this isn't the first time we'll see Timothée Chalamet in a vintage biopic! The actor is starring as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which hits theaters this Christmas.
Who's in the Marty Supreme cast?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Marty Supreme Cast
In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator just joined the cast of Marty Supreme. Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein are writers, as well as producers alongside Timothée Chalamet, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas.
When is Marty Supreme coming out?
Marty Supreme Release Date
We don't have an official release date for the movie yet. Stay tuned to see when Marty Supreme will hit theaters!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!