15 Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails for Your Inner Kidult
Girl Scout cookie season is finally upon us again. With each passing year, supporting the organization by purchasing a box (or 20) of cookies has gotten easier and easier. You can now purchase Girl Scouts cookies online, and they even have a cookie recipe contest if you're feeling creative. This calls for a toast that would make even the most mischievous Girl Scout blush. So why not go for a boozy sip inspired by our favorite seasonal treats? Here are 15 Girl Scout cookie-inspired cocktails that are sure to earn you a mixology badge.
Girl Scout Cookie Cocktail
No Thin Mints were harmed in the making of this cocktail. In fact, no Thin Mints are in this cocktail at all — it just tastes exactly like the iconic cookie, thanks to the addition of peppermint schnapps and Kahlua. (via Chantilly)
Thin Mint Jelly Shots
If Thin Mints got dressed up to go to a wild house party, these jelly shots are what they would look like. The three-layer beauties, which you'll definitely want to make ahead of time, will be the life of your St. Patrick's Day. (via Tablespoon)
The Dirty Girl Scout: Chocolate Mint Beer Float
Stout beer highlights the rich chocolate flavor in this Thin Mint-inspired beer float. It's reminiscent of the old-school diner malted milkshakes you had as a kid, except this float is all grown up – just like you. (via The Beeroness)
Trefoil Old Fashioned
Looks can be deceiving, and from the looks of this cocktail, you'd never guess it tastes like a Girl Scout cookie. This spirit-forward drink gets its cookie-esque sweetness from brown sugar and a touch of butterscotch schnapps. That's all it takes for this old fashioned to taste just like shortbread. (via The Daily Meal)
Boozy Samoa Latte
Here's your new go-to weekend brunch drink. This spiked latte is just the treat you need after a long week. It's got coffee, vodka and sugar. What more could you want? (via Real Housemoms)
Boozy Thin Mint Milkshake
This adult-only milkshake takes only four ingredients to make and is a MUST to share with your girls ASAP. A virtual St. Patty's brunch, perhaps? (via Freutcake)
Samoa Jello Shots
Made with coconut water and vodka, these grown-up Jello shots are double batch-worthy. Just don't forget to prep them in advance, since they need to be refrigerated overnight. (via Autumn Makes and Does)
Savannah Smiles Lemontini
A Savannah Smile is basically lemonade in cookie form, so it's fitting that this Savannah Smiles lemontini is a lemonade-based cocktail with a powdered sugar rim. This lighter take on a cookie-inspired concoction is a welcome break from all the chocolate cocktail recipes out there. (via All Parenting)
Spiked Do-Si-Do Milkshake
It's some kind of sorcery that Frangelico and Chambord taste like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Whip these up for an adults-only after-dinner treat, or leave out the booze and serve 'em to the whole family. (via Serious Eats)
Naughty Girl Scout Cocktail
When a drink takes just three ingredients and five minutes to make, it might just become your go-to for a DIY happy hour. Add a sprig of mint to take your cocktail garnish game to the next level. (via Love Bakes Good Cakes)
Samoa Martini
This Samoa martini is straight-up dessert in a martini glass. Don't skip out on the toasted coconut and full cookie garnish. (via Wine and Glue)
Samoa Girl Scout Cookie Shots
Finally! Someone's figured out how to fit a cookie in a shot glass. Malibu rum, caramel vodka and half and half make for a great Samoa impersonator. (via Kelly Bakes)
The Samoa
This cocktail doesn't mess around. The recipe calls for homemade caramel, but if you use a store-bought version, no one will be the wiser. (via A Hollow Leg)
Thin Mint Oreo Bailey’s Irish Cream Milkshake
You might not realize you're drinking something boozy when indulging in this shake, but then you'll get a nice little kick from the Bailey's. It strikes a nice balance and makes it go down nice 'n' easy — not that we need encouragement. (via Culinary Concoctions by Peabody)
Tagalong Bourbon Shakes
Let it be known: This is NOT a milkshake. There's no added milk here. Just pour some bourbon in your chocolate peanut butter ice cream, add some Tagalongs and blend. Ta-dah! (via Pass the Sushi)
