11 Unique Uses For All The Taco Seasoning Packets In Your Pantry
Taco seasoning makes the world a better place. Not only is it a super easy way to add flavor to any meal, but there are so many different flavors that you can season a variety of dishes. While it's great on homemade fajitas and tacos (or on more unsuspecting foods, like popcorn), we know how easy it is to accumulate dozens of packets... and then totally forget about them. If you're looking to clear out your pantry but don't want to have tacos for the rest of the month, read on.
Paleo, Air-Fried Chicken Tenders
Give your chicken tenders an extra kick with some Blackstone Taco & Fajita Seasoning. The pepper heat and touch of citrus will bring your dinner to life.
Mac & Cheese
There are very few things that can make Mac & Cheese better. Taco seasoning is one of them.
Chickpea and Lentil Soup
Whether you prefer your soup thick and creamy or more broth-based, swap out your usual herbs and spices for something with a bit more punch.
Photo via Macey Bundt/Unpslash
Pumpkin Seeds
It's finally pumpkin seed season and if you're looking to switch up your snack, add in a bit of southwest DAK's Spices Taco Knight. You really can't go wrong.
Image via Fernanda Martinez/Unsplash
Avocado Toast
We already add everything bagel seasoning and salt to our breakfast. Why not taco seasoning?
Mini Pizzas
The best part about mini pizzas is that they give you the opportunity to try so many different spices, seasonings, and flavors.
Bloody Mary
There are a couple different ways you can *spice* up your go-to cocktail. Add some El Taco Salt-Free Seasoning into the drink itself or marinate the garnishes for some extra flavor. Don't worry about sodium overkill — this pick's salt-free.
Photo via Yulia Khlebnikova/Unsplash
Sauce
If you're wanting to change up your go-to dipping sauce, consider mixing in some taco seasoning to totally transform your burgers, burritos, and french fries.
Cactus Tacos
Now we couldn't do a taco seasoning piece without including tacos! Pick a packet that complements your taco contents, and don't forget to think about the margarita you've paired with it.
Zucchini Tater Tots
We love potatoes in any form, and adding the garlic and crushed red pepper from the FlavorGod Taco Tuesday Seasoning to these healthy tots? Sign us up.
Whole30 'Animal-Style' In-N-Out Burger
Whether you want to marinate the patty, sprinkle it on the bun, or mix it into your mayo, taco seasonings on a burger can only be a good thing.
What's your favorite use for taco seasoning? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for all the B+C food content!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup in Only 3 Ingredients! - Brit + Co ›
- This Instant Pot Carnitas Recipe Satisfies All of Your Summer Taco ›
- How to make a taco ring for dinner - B+C Guides ›
- You'll Never Believe the Secret Ingredient That Makes These Tacos ... ›
- How to make a taco salad - B+C Guides ›
- Try This Keto-Friendly Steak Taco With Cheese Shell Recipe - Brit + ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!